The Standard, Hua Hin To Host A Holistic Wellness Retreat With Innovative Workshops and Live DJ Performances

The Standard, Hua Hin's newest and most sought after resort where buzzing beach vibes meet mid-century design, is inviting guests to unwind on the shores of the Gulf of Thailand this December when it hosts an upbeat wellness retreat with a musical and spiritual twist.

Running from 4th-6th December, 2021, this inspiring event will feature some of the world's pioneering female wellness practitioners coming together for the first time in Thailand to create a holistic and highly original mind and body program that will soothe and stimulate in equal measures.

The retreat is in partnership with Rainbow Cannabliss, a unique brand that embraces the healing power of cannabis in a range of products, from body and hair oils to scrubs and teas. Founded by two siblings, Note Panayanggool (Notep), an artist, musician and conservationist, and Nont Panayanggool, an entrepreneur, chef and elite athlete, this product range was originally developed to help relieve pain from sports injuries. Now adapted and expanded into a comprehensive, eco-friendly collection, this cannabis-based range will be showcased in an insightful exhibition.

The Standard's fragrant tropical gardens will set the stage for a series of expert-led classes, including yoga, meditation and breathing, all set to the backdrop of invigorating, uplifting music.