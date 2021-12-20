Siam Sindhorn has successfully propelled Sindhorn Village to become the largest LEED CAMPUS in Thailand and one of the Largest Mixed-Use Development in ASEAN to achieve LEED Certification for all its buildings.

Another direct benefit of LEED buildings, apart from lower operating costs such as a 10% saving on energy use and a 20% decrease in water consumption, is a 30-40% reduction in CO2 emissions due to green zones that account for more than 53% of the total area, material selection, and improved energy efficiency. These are the qualities that will not only add value to the area but also make the payback period of LEED buildings shorter than that of conventional ones.

Mr. Pramote Techasupatkul, Executive Director of Siam Sindhorn Co., Ltd. said “As an organization whose goal is to develop eco-friendly properties and to promote sustainability and users’ quality of life, we strive to push forward to develop Sindhorn Village, which includes Residential Building, Hotel and Commercial Building for rent, into full-scale Green Buildings. Today, we have achieved our goal to develop Sindhorn Village to become the first largest group of hotel and residential project in Thailand and the largest one in Southeast Asia to be awarded a certification.

