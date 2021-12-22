Ajinomoto joins online seminar in Health Tech Thailand 2021

Recently, Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. participated in an online seminar at the Health Tech Thailand 2021 event on the topic of "Nutrition without compromise", lectured by Ms.Jinta Chayaphiwut, as the company’s speaker. In the event, the company had demonstrated core expertise in amino acid technology that focuses on helping to improve the nutritional condition of Thai people through technology to reduce salt consumption, sugar consumption, and food development technology of plant-based meat, which all of these technologies have already been invented and delivered to consumers through our products. In this exhibition, Ajinomoto also participated as an online exhibitor with intentions and contributions to focus on nutrition and health of Thai consumers by adhering “The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)” policy as the global food company to create “Healthy Living Society”.

The Health Tech Thailand 2021 event has been held under the online exhibition platform from today until the end of December 2022 (12 months). Those who are interested in attending the exhibition and increasing opportunities to match business with other medical and health companies in the event can join via https://www.healthtech-thailand.com/virtual-exhibition