Saha Group joins hands with Thai Obayashi to launch ‘KingBridge Happiness Sharing’ 3-year community project

Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., a company within Saha Group and the developer of ‘KingBridge Tower Rama III’, a commercial office building, has joined forces with Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation of Saha Group, and its partner Thai Obayashi Corporation Limited to launch the project ‘KingBridge Happiness Sharing’ to deliver ‘Happiness Sharing Boxes’ to community members in order to create happiness and support the communities and society, which is expected to last continuously for 3 years.

Recently, the first 1,000 Happiness Sharing Boxes, worth 1 million baht, intended to deliver special New Year gifts and share happiness and smiles with members of the taxi cooperative and Rama III community and surrounding areas at in front of KingBridge Tower Rama III, a project by Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd.

Saha Capital Tower, as part of Saha Group, is committed to being responsible to the society, people and environment. KingBridge Tower is designed under the concept of ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ based on the belief that the synergy of efforts on caring and supporting for each other can create a great energy and lead to betterment while at the same time nourishing the growth of the business, organization and society in a sustainable manner.