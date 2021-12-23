Saha Group joins hands with Thai Obayashi to launch ‘KingBridge Happiness Sharing’ 3-year community project

Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., a company within Saha Group and the developer of ‘KingBridge Tower Rama III’, a commercial office building, has joined forces with Dr. Thiam Chokwatana Foundation of Saha Group, and its partner Thai Obayashi Corporation Limited to launch the project ‘KingBridge Happiness Sharing’ to deliver ‘Happiness Sharing Boxes’ to community members in order to create happiness and support the communities and society, which is expected to last continuously for 3 years.
Recently, the first 1,000 Happiness Sharing Boxes, worth 1 million baht, intended to deliver special New Year gifts and share happiness and smiles with members of the taxi cooperative and Rama III community and surrounding areas at in front of KingBridge Tower Rama III, a project by Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd.
Saha Capital Tower, as part of Saha Group, is committed to being responsible to the society, people and environment. KingBridge Tower is designed under the concept of ‘The Spirit of Synergy’ based on the belief that the synergy of efforts on caring and supporting for each other can create a great energy and lead to betterment while at the same time nourishing the growth of the business, organization and society in a sustainable manner.
The event was presided over by Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc. and Managing Director of Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., and Mr. Pornchai Sittiyakorn, President of Thai Obayashi Corp., Ltd., together with Mr. Suniti Bunyamahasan, Director of Yannawa District Office.
Mr. Vichai Kulsomphob, President and CEO of Saha Pathana Inter-Holding Plc. and Managing Director of Saha Capital Tower Co., Ltd., said, “We have always been determined to focus on sharing with and helping members of the society, especially communities near our projects. We believe that a good society must be built from its smallest units, which are people in the community. The sharing and caring within a community will lead to happiness, which is a key force in creating a good society. The KingBridge Happiness Sharing project was created for this purpose. We hope that the giving of Happiness Sharing Boxes of food and necessary items to community members, aiming to hand the boxes on buddhist holy days, will help inspire them and lift their spirits to live a happier life.”
Mr. Pornchai Sittiyakorn, President of Thai Obayashi Corp., Ltd., said, “The collaboration on this project to create a positive energy for the society reflect on the views of both companies on sharing. We believe that business organizations like ours have the responsibility to the society and that KingBridge Happiness Sharing project will be a starting point of a path to a strong and happy society filled with joy and smiles. On the occasion of the festive celebration at the year’s end and New Year, we see our Happiness Sharing Boxes as special gifts we have crafted with warmth for the community.”
KingBridge Happiness Sharing project will continue to deliver more Happiness Sharing Boxes to communities near KingBridge Tower Rama III and will expand to cover farther communities as well as other groups of people in need.
The Happiness Sharing Boxes contain food and necessary items, including MAMA instant noodles, packaged foods, towels, common medicines, personal care products (toothbrush, Salz toothpaste, Shokubutsu Monogatari shower cream, and shampoo), Pao detergent, Towel, basic medicine, tissue papers, rice, drinking water, alcohol gel, medical masks and other items. The boxes will be given out at various spots in local communities.
Published : December 23, 2021
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 09, 2022
Published : Jan 07, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022
Published : Jan 10, 2022