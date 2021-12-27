BTS Group Holdings (BTS Group) intends to show responsibility for the environment by reducing greenhouse gas in order to become a carbon neutral. Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has certified BTS Group as carbon neutral, making it the first carbon neutral rail transportation company in the world.
