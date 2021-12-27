Mon, January 10, 2022

business

BTS Group Holdings (BTS Group) intends to show responsibility for the environment

Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has certified BTS Group as carbon neutral.

BTS Group Holdings (BTS Group) intends to show responsibility for the environment by reducing greenhouse gas in order to become a carbon neutral. Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO) has certified BTS Group as carbon neutral, making it the first carbon neutral rail transportation company in the world.

 

Related News

Published : December 27, 2021

Related News

Baht strengthens as foreign investors shrug off Omicron concerns

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Fed interest rate hike signal, rising Covid-19 cases expected to pressure SET 

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Thai crypto traders want details on taxes

Published : Jan 09, 2022

CP Foods receives two awards from the Asset ESG Corporate Awards 2021

Published : Jan 07, 2022

Latest News

[Market Eye] Samsung-Hyundai auto chip alliance? Its more complicated than you think

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Life of legendary Vietnamese spy set for screen

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Another year of restricted travel for China

Published : Jan 10, 2022

PM stands up for Myanmar trip

Published : Jan 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.