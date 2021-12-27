PTG wins 2021 Asean Business Award

PT Energy (PTG) has won the 2021 Asean Business Award in recognition of its success in improving the quality of life in Thailand as a leading integrated energy business operator.

The Asean Business Award aims to recognise companies in the region that are outstanding in different aspects, especially in helping strengthen the Asean Economic Community, becoming a role model for other firms and helping small and medium enterprises become competitive internationally.

This year’s event was held on November 30 in Brunei as part of the Asean Business and Investment Summit organised by the Asean Business Advisory Council.