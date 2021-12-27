PTG wins 2021 Asean Business Award

PT Energy (PTG) has won the 2021 Asean Business Award in recognition of its success in improving the quality of life in Thailand as a leading integrated energy business operator.
The Asean Business Award aims to recognise companies in the region that are outstanding in different aspects, especially in helping strengthen the Asean Economic Community, becoming a role model for other firms and helping small and medium enterprises become competitive internationally.
This year’s event was held on November 30 in Brunei as part of the Asean Business and Investment Summit organised by the Asean Business Advisory Council.
Pitak Ratchakitprakarn, PTG’s president and CEO, said he was grateful that PTG’s efficiency in integrated energy business operation, eco-friendly innovation, energy industry development and human resource management has been recognised.
He added that the award also proves that PTG has been successful in improving people’s lives and that it is ready to stand by Thai society in any crisis.
"This award is a great honour for PTG, which has worked to develop energy-related business and service and this effort has been recognised both locally and overseas,” he said. "PTG will continue improving the quality of business and service to maintain business growth.”
Published : December 27, 2021
