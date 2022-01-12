Rolex champions marine protection in the Azores

Mission Blue, one of the pillars of Rolex’s Perpetual Planet initiative, ignited action to protect ocean ecosystems more than a decade ago.

As part of the initiative, it established more than 130 “Hope Spots” that are considered vital to preserving species or places where communities rely on the marine environment to survive, such as the Azores archipelago in Portugal.

Oceanographer Sylvia Earle, a co-founder of Mission Blue, says: “The Azores archipelago is a magnet for life. It really is a magical place. Launching the Azores as a Hope Spot is so logical – just ask the whales.

“Like Rolex, I feel that we have to continue our efforts towards a Perpetual Planet so the marvels of the ocean in all its teeming diversity are not lost to future generations,” Earle, who has been a “Rolex Testimonee” since 1982, says. “Together we can make a difference.”