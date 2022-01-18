CP Foods vows sustainable sourcing to fight deforestation

CP Foods has expanded this guideline to its overseas businesses since 2021, he added.

He said multiple efforts have been made to ensure that everyone in the company's supply chain realises the importance of biodiversity and natural resources to food business, adding the company will host training courses to raise awareness on biodiversity among its suppliers this year.

"The purpose is to preserve our oceans and forests in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals," Wuttichai said.

He said the company also has developed and implemented a biodiversity management plan. Meanwhile supplier audits are carried out to ensure that the ingredient is not sourced from deforested areas. This includes “Self-Sufficient Farmers, Sustainable Corn” projects that buy raw materials only from plantation fields with legal land deeds and discourage farmers from burning the stubble.

Wuthichai added that under the CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action plan, the company continues to conserve, protect, and restore watershed forests and mangrove forests via projects such as the second phase of the CPF Rak Nives at Phraya Doen Thong, Mountain Project, Lopburi province, and The CPF Grow-Share-Protect Mangrove Forestation Project in Rayong, Samut Sakhon and Trat provinces. These two projects, covering 14,000 rai (2,240 hectares), aim to make a positive impact on the environment, society and the economy in addition to reducing the impact of climate change, he said.