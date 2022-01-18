Tue, January 25, 2022

THAI domestic lounges open to Priority Pass members

Priority Pass members now have access to three domestic lounges in Thailand thanks to an agreement with the national carrier.

Thai Airways International (THAI) is welcoming members to its Royal Orchid lounges at Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai and Phuket airports.

All three lounges offer authentic Thai food, ambience and hospitality under the 4Cs: Confidence, Clean, Care and Comfort.

THAI domestic lounges open to Priority Pass members Priority Pass members can use the iOS or Android app to access over 1,300 airport lounges in 148 countries and territories across the world. Included is 2.5 hours of lounge usage with free Wi-Fi and snack & refreshment bar (alcohol not included).

Published : January 18, 2022

