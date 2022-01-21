GULF wins Thailand's Top Corporate Brands of 2021

The event, which was recently organised by Chulalongkorn Business School (Master’s in Branding and Marketing Programme) in cooperation with the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and Manager Media Group Plc, awards organisations with strong corporate reputations and excellent business performance in line with the principles of good governance.

“It was an honour to be recognised as having the ‘highest corporate brand value’ in energy and utilities among Thai brands in 2021,” said GULF’s chief corporate affairs officer, Tanon Tantisunthorn. “Receiving such an award reaffirms our first-class brand image and also that our operation has demonstrated social and environmental responsibilities while achieving sustainable business growth. This will also reinforce the confidence of investors and stakeholders in the company.”