Sun, February 13, 2022

business

Marriot launches global promotion

Marriott’s loyalty programme has launched a promotion that offers members bonus points and a fast-track to Elite status.

Marriott Bonvoy members can register at https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/promotion.mi?promotion=EB22 before April 20 to earn 1,000 bonus points and an additional Elite Night Credit per paid night from February 8 to May 4.

This means a new member can reach Silver Elite status with just a five-night stay, with rewards including priority late check-out and 10 per cent bonus points on eligible future hotel stays, flights or car rental.

 

The offer is global and members can earn unlimited bonus points and bonus Elite Night Credits during the 85-day earning period. Members must book directly with Marriott on Marriott.com, Marriott Bonvoy Mobile app or through a reservations centre. Rates available through most third-party online retailers do not qualify for this promotion.

However, the following brands are not participating in the promotion: Homes & Villas by Marriott International, Marriott Executive Apartments and Marriott Vacation Club owner-occupied weeks. Ritz-Carlton Reserve, BVLGARI, and other hotels that do not currently participate in Marriott Bonvoy are also excluded from the promotion.

