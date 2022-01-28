Marriot launches global promotion

Marriott Bonvoy members can register at https://www.marriott.com/loyalty/promotion.mi?promotion=EB22 before April 20 to earn 1,000 bonus points and an additional Elite Night Credit per paid night from February 8 to May 4.

This means a new member can reach Silver Elite status with just a five-night stay, with rewards including priority late check-out and 10 per cent bonus points on eligible future hotel stays, flights or car rental.