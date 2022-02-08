AssetWise launches 7 new properties plus digital healthcare under ‘Wind of Chance’ strategy

AssetWise has unveiled seven new projects for 2022 under a “Wind of Chance” strategy that includes expansion beyond real estate.

The five condos and two housing projects have a total value of 12.4 billion baht and revenue recognition of 6 billion baht. The company expects them to help drive sales revenue above 10 billion baht this year.

The 2.2-billion-baht Atmoz Bangna project sees Assetwise collaborating with Japan’s Takara Leben.

Meanwhile the company said it strengthened its position with the acquisition of condominiums in the Ratchada–Sutthisan area, including the Maxxi Prime Ratchada-Sutthisan from Maxxi Premier One.

AssetWise said it is also expanding into so-called entertainmerce and the healthcare sector.

It has partnered with RS, Fourth Apple and Future Competere to launch Popcoin, a smart marketing platform for entertainmerce.

It has also joined hands with Doctor A to Z, the online health service technology platform, to offer residents round-the-clock healthcare services as part of the “new normal” lifestyle.

The platform was fully operational in January this year.

Meanwhile AssetWise plans to partner with eldercare leader Bangkok Healthcare Service (BHS) to open a rehabilitation centre offering health assessments, treatment, and rehabilitation.

AssetWise CEO Kromchet Vipanpong said the company was committed to expanding beyond real estate and finding new business opportunities.

By the end of 2021, the company had developed 38 projects worth more than 38 billion baht. It said 29 had been completed and delivered while nine are at the sales and construction stage.