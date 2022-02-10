Siam Piwat expects travel fair next week to give Thai tourism a major lift

Thanaporn Tantiyanon, assistant managing director for marketing events at Siam Paragon Development, said from the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 to the current situation, Siam Piwat has been working with many partners from government sectors, private organisations and local communities to help people affected by the pandemic.

Siam Piwat offers retail spaces and business channels with an aim to help revive the tourism industry and generate over 500 million baht revenue that will help over 10,000 travel operators to move forward, and their employees to continue their business and cope with the crisis, Thanaporn said.

"This is an event that travellers should not miss to avail of the best prices and best deals offered by the leading hotels.”

The event will bring together over 73 world-class hotels offering luxury travelling experiences for Thai travellers and expats, offering special accommodation packages, dining vouchers, spa treatments, and other lifestyle activities.