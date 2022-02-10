Siam Piwat expects travel fair next week to give Thai tourism a major lift

The company, which is also the operator of Siam Paragon, Siam Centre and Siam Discovery and the joint venture partner of IconSiam and Siam Premium Outlet Bangkok, said it is organising the event to support travel operators. Many world-class hotels have partnered to offer special accommodation, dining, spa and other packages and promotions aiming to boost the economy and boost the tourism industry from upstream to downstream, the company said.
The seventh edition of the travel fair, called “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape”, will take place from February 14 to 20 at Siam Paragon's Fashion Hall on the 1st floor.
Thanaporn Tantiyanon, assistant managing director for marketing events at Siam Paragon Development, said from the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in early 2020 to the current situation, Siam Piwat has been working with many partners from government sectors, private organisations and local communities to help people affected by the pandemic.
Siam Piwat offers retail spaces and business channels with an aim to help revive the tourism industry and generate over 500 million baht revenue that will help over 10,000 travel operators to move forward, and their employees to continue their business and cope with the crisis, Thanaporn said.
"This is an event that travellers should not miss to avail of the best prices and best deals offered by the leading hotels.”
The event will bring together over 73 world-class hotels offering luxury travelling experiences for Thai travellers and expats, offering special accommodation packages, dining vouchers, spa treatments, and other lifestyle activities.
Leading hotels groups such as AWC (Asset World Corporation – Hospitality), ACCOR, Four Seasons Thailand, Hyatt Thailand, Marriott Thailand and Minor Thailand will be joining the event. The newcomers to the event are: Pimalai Resort and Spa, Soneva Kiri, THANN Wellness Destination, The Standard Hua Hin, Trisara Phuket and RAKxa Wellness & Medical Retreat. The accommodations cover all major tourist destinations such as Bangkok, Pattaya, Hua Hin, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Samui and Phang Nga, she said.
“After the government resumed the ‘Test and Go’ entry scheme, the tourism industry has become more active. At the same time, the government’s latest tourism stimulus campaign ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan’ [We Travel Together] in the fourth phase launched on February 1 has stimulated people to travel more than ever," she said.
"We are confident that “Siam Paragon Thailand’s Luxury Summer Escape” will help boost the economy and boost the local tourism industry and customers will surely get the best-valued deals,” Thanaporn said.
Published : February 10, 2022
