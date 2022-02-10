Country Group, Pi Ventures pick up stake in Coinbag

Country Group Holdings Plc (CGH) and its early-stage investment arm, Pi Ventures, have agreed to take a 16.6 per cent effective interest in digital wealth management platform Coinbag to update the market on a new initiative and partnership in financial technology space.

Coinbag was founded with a mission of making digital asset investing simple and stress-free. The platform uses algorithms to create personalised digital asset portfolios that match clients’ individual financial objectives and generate passive income by connecting with a range of decentralised finance (DeFi) applications.

The seed-stage fintech company from Europe is in the process of securing regulatory approval to open up access to major markets and launching automated digital asset staking at the next update.

CGH chief executive officer Tommy Taechaubol said Pi Ventures had identified Coinbag as a stand-out opportunity and ecosystem partner based on the quality of the end-to-end user experience the team has developed. Clients are on-boarded via a fully-online process which establishes their wealth-building goals and risk tolerance, and thereafter the platform’s technology stack handles the rest, he said.