Boost your immunity and fight inflammation with two new herbal QminC drinks

It also has 100mg of beta-glucan as well as vitamins C, D, E and zinc together with the spicy flavour of ginger and natural sweetness of honey.

Studies have found that the beta-glucan in ginger provides immunity and prevents infections, making it widely recognised for its anti-inflammatory properties.

QminC Finger Root with Honey carries 1,000mg of fingerroot extract (the maximum amount allowed by the Food and Drug Administration) as well as beta-glucan, vitamins C, D, A and zinc.

The company has applied nanoparticle technology in the production of the drink, which makes it refreshing and healthy without leaving behind a bitter taste or odour typical of fingerroot.

Fingerroot is a superfood with pinostrobin, which has been recognised for its anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties.

He said the Covid crisis has ushered in a healthy trend and changed the way Thai consumers live their lives and find something to eat as they go fully online.

"QminC has made a substantial investment in online marketing to expand our distribution channels. We also offer a best-for-money promotion, fast and safe delivery. It has led to people buying QminC by the crate, especially among those who have to work or study from home,” he said.

"Our QminC Curcumin has remained our best-seller despite the many lockdowns. It just shows the level of demand and popularity among Thai consumers for herbal, healthy, and functional drinks. This made us confident to roll out the two new flavours as new alternatives for consumers.”

Tera Food and Beverage plans to export QminC drinks to the US, China, Singapore South Korea, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates from the second quarter of this year, and add the two new drinks to the shelves in Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, where QminC drinks are already available.

“We aim for QminC to be a brand that consumers think of first and we want Thai people to look at herbs from a new perspective. You can drink it every day. It is not just seasoning in the kitchen," he said.

"Consuming herbs can help boost your immunity. It is important to build good health before it’s too late. That’s how we came up with the concept ‘Stop it! Before it couldn't be stopped’,” he added.

QminC Ginger with Honey and QminC Finger Root with Honey are only 15 kilocalories and come in 150ml bottles at 25 baht each.

Both flavours are available at convenience stores and leading supermarkets, as well as mom and pop stores, online markets like Lazada and Shopee as well as via www.qmincthailand.com.

For more information visit QminC on Instagram or visit its Facebook page QminCThailand.