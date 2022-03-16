Spending on media expected to maintain growth trend in 2022

He explained that the growth trend is continuing in 2022, particularly in businesses that serve the shift in consumer behaviour, who prefer “in-home-consumption” and “health” categories, while online channels are the most ‘go-to’ sources amongst media outlets.

The business sectors that will continue high spending on media includes non-alcoholic beverages, retail shops and stores, vitamins and supplements, oral products, and websites and applications, he added.

As for advertisement expenditure in 2022, growth will largely depend on the level of new Omicron infection cases per day. There are three scenario-projections as follows:

• Level 1, if the maximum number of infections is 11,000 per day. Ad market will likely grow up to 5 per cent.

• Level 2, if the maximum number of infections is 17,000 people per day. Ad market will likely grow up to 4 per cent.

• Level 3, if the maximum number of infections is 32,000 people per day. Ad market growth is reduced to 3 per cent.