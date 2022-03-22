Central Food Retail ties up with Zipmex to launch SE Asia’s first metaverse supermarket

The “CRC Retailligence” strategy aims to drive retail innovations of the future, creating seamless experiences and becoming “Central to Life” for all customers, he said.

“We plan to tap into the retail potential of the metaverse, a world that runs on digital asset infrastructures such as crypto and NFT. We see enormous potential to enhance shopping experience and lifestyle through convenient, seamless and interactive access to products and services. The Covid-19 epidemic is also a key driver in re-shaping shopping behaviour as more people shop online, accelerating the development and uptake of new technologies and innovations in the retail space,” Coum said.

Akalarp Yimwalai, CEO and co-founder of Zipmex Thailand, said this partnership would give customers seamless access to products and services in real-time.

“Zipmex’s innovation expertise and leadership make us the perfect gateway to the world of digital assets,” Akalarp said.