SDGs Mega Trends: How Thai corporations are transforming to tackle climate change

Thailand’s largest sustainability network, Global Compact Network Thailand (GCNT), has published its “SDGs Mega Trends 2022” report as a sustainable development framework focused on business transformation in the era of climate change.

The third annual SDGs Mega Trends report deals with climate change prevention and solutions.

"This is a crisis faced by everyone, and we must address it together, particularly the influential private sector. Corporate leaders are the most significant figures in establishing and directing business goals in compliance with these challenges,” GCNT chairperson Suphachai Chearavanont said.

This year, SDGs Mega Trends presented a UN Global Compact study on the climate perspectives of 1,232 CEOs drawn from 21 industrial sectors across 113 countries.

The survey, including exclusive interviews with CEOs from six of Thailand’s leading corporations, reveals their vision for reducing CO2 emissions and tackling other environmental problems.

The exclusive interviews include six CEOs of GCNT members with the vision to tackle climate change for business enhancement, namely, PTT Public Company Limited (Energy Transformation), Bangchak Corporation (Green Energy Balance on Business), The Creagy (Net Zero Economy), Charoen Pokphand Foods or CPF (Kitchen of the World), Mitr Phol Group (Dynamic new business) and Indorama Ventures (Circular Economy).