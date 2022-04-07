SHR aims to double revenue, become No. 2 Thai hotel operator in 2022

SHR held an online press conference on Thursday to reveal its plans and goals for 2022.

“The tourism sector continues to recover in many parts of the world. We foresee increasing demand in the hospitality business, including our properties in the five top leisure destinations, particularly in the UK and The Maldives, whose contributions accounted for 44 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively,” said SHR’s chief executive officer, Dirk De Cuyper.

Another key factor that will drive 2022 revenue is the success of the property renovation and the creation of value-added features in all identified potential properties to cater to guests' various preferences and lifestyle needs, he said.

Three SHR properties have been renovated and undergone brand conversion to align with the homegrown brand and self-managed platform,