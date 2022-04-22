International College, PIM building “Future Inno-preneur”

Assistant Professor Veerisa Chotiyaputta, DBA, Deputy Dean of International College, has revealed the vison to build business entrepreneur that corresponded to the world trend that the International College is building bachelor and master programs to response to the need of the fast-changing world. They will be equipped with diverse skills requirement in the 21st century, integrating academic theory with practicality through the “Work-based Education” of PIM. We will groom students under the concept of “Towards the future Inno-preneur” which combines the two intellections; innovators and future entrepreneur.

Under the “Inno-preneur”, some important skills are taught and trained throughout each curriculum such as digital literacy, soft skills for future leaders (social & emotional intelligence and becoming cutting-edge entrepreneur). Upon successful graduation, students will walk out of the program with own business “prototype” and business model readily to start his/her dream business.

To foster and enhance learning environment, the International College hosts business series called “Biz&Beyond” (https://www.youtube.com/c/BizBeyond). The program provides expert opinion and insights under topic of interest and other trendy issues in the business and beyond. The series shares publicly via the YouTube channel.

“In addition, the International College also collaborates with many universities, institutions and businesses within and outside the country. This is to help increase internalisation and the opportunity to gain real business practice such as Bitkup Academy and overseas start-up partners. Executives, practitioners and other expert partners are regularly invited to share real cases in order to boost complex problem solving skill on different topics such as “retailing”, “emerging technologies”, or “green business/economy”. We also have “international venture capitalists” to provide advice on students’ business model and seek funding opportunity,” said Veerisa.

In September 2021, the international college launched a new unit named the “International College International Startup Academy” or IC I-SA to be students’ international start-up hub for idea pitching focusing on overseas businesses. IC I-SA is a learning development centre to springboard 21st century skills of international start-up entrepreneur. The centre will sharpen diverse digital skills and entrepreneurial mindset by boosting a sense of social innovation and globalization with focus on the development of retail expertise and change leadership. IC I-SA will as well become the main hub for building innovation by training and giving workshops from experts and specialists with great expertise that provide new knowledge and future model. Furthermore, there will be annual international hackathon event held by the IC I-SA and strategic partners to showcase different business innovation and attracting Thai and foreign venture capitalists from all around the world.

In December 2021, IC I-SA organized a competition to showcase the business idea – the first international virtual hackathon under the theme “From Covid to Climate: Joining the Race to Net Zero Emissions” co-hosted with partners from New Energy Nexus, Seneca College Canada and Solution Creation Co. Ltd., under PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited.

The event was organised for the students to brainstorm their business ideas, designing sustainability, aiming to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases. The event received great response from many students from both PIM, partnering schools and international universities.

“IC I-SA is also a meeting and marketplace to network with the international college’s alumni who are well equipped and trained as mentors in start-up field. They (alumni) will be able to help provide different guidance and polish ideas as a step closer to students’ dream businesses,” added Veerisa. “The vision and mission of the International College of Panyapiwat Institute of Management are to create future leaders and entrepreneurs, excel creativity and new knowledge thus enhancing new dimensions of 21st century education and internationalisation.”