Thu, April 28, 2022

business

Principal summer sale starts now until April 29

(PR News) Principal GREAT SUMMER SALE by investment application ‘Principal’ has started since April 21 and will last until April 29.

During said period, enjoy no selling fee when investing in five funds via Principal TH application:

New users of Principal TH app will receive a free 100-baht investment in PRINCIPAL DPLUS-A when registering from February 1 until April 30. Conditions apply https://bit.ly/3ySMmnQ 
  
Download Principal TH at:
iOS: https://apps.apple.com/th/app/principal-th/id1481176177
Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=th.principal.principalth

Published : April 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

