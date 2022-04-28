Fri, April 29, 2022

OIC secretary-general visits Bangkok Insurance’s head office

(PR News) Dr. Apisit Anantanatarat, Chief Executive Officer and President of Bangkok Insurance Pcl (BKI) on April 20 welcomed Suttipol Taweechaikarn, secretary-general of the Office of Insurance Commission (OIC) on his official visit to the company’s head office at Bangkok Insurance Building on South Sathorn Road in Bangkok.

The OIC’s secretary-general was accompanied by graduates of OIC’s Thailand Insurance Leadership Program in 10th batch, who visited BKI’s head office to learn about the direction and strategy in information technology of BKI, which aims to increase its digital competency and become a data-driven organization via the use of customer data platform and Big Data to design insurance products that suit customers’ lifestyle.

The visitors also took a tour to Bangkok Insurance Museum which houses several prehistoric artifacts and valuable antiques.

