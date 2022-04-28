OIC secretary-general visits Bangkok Insurance’s head office

The OIC’s secretary-general was accompanied by graduates of OIC’s Thailand Insurance Leadership Program in 10th batch, who visited BKI’s head office to learn about the direction and strategy in information technology of BKI, which aims to increase its digital competency and become a data-driven organization via the use of customer data platform and Big Data to design insurance products that suit customers’ lifestyle.

The visitors also took a tour to Bangkok Insurance Museum which houses several prehistoric artifacts and valuable antiques.