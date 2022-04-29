Tue, May 03, 2022

Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the joy of gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival

“Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy” offers three tiers of culinary promotions throughout May and June 2022, at almost 40 hotels and resorts across the Kingdom.

[PR News] 26 April 2022, Bangkok, Thailand – Marriott Bonvoy is celebrating the timeless pleasures of good company and great gastronomy in Thailand this May and June, with the launch of “Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy”, a nationwide food festival that promises a series of rewarding dining discounts for Marriott Bonvoy members at almost 40 hotels and resorts all across the Kingdom.  

Running from 1 May to 30 June 2022, this two-month epicurean extravaganza will showcase the finest cuisine from Marriott’s hotel restaurants. Diners can take advantage of a trio of appetizing promotions: Tier 1 offers diverse culinary experiences for just THB 950, Tier 2 is priced at THB 1,150, and Tier 3 is available for THB 1,450, a fantastic discount of between 20% and 50%! These promotions apply to an amazing array of F&B events and delicious dishes at participating restaurants and bars.

In Koh Samui for example, a Tier 1 promotion is available at Long Talay, the beachside restaurant at Sheraton Samui Resort & Spa, which is offering a Southern Thai Set Menu for two people for just THB 950 – a 25% discount compared to the usual price. Up at Le Méridien Chiang Mai, Favola is offering an Italian Family Set Menu including a salad, antipasti, pasta, pizza and dessert for the Tier 1 price of THB 950.

Alternatively, Tier 2 deals can be discovered at the brand-new Courtyard by Marriott North Pattaya, where guests can savor the signature Roasted Pork Ribs at Café 22 for the tempting price of THB 1,150, and at Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa, where The Pizzeria’s authentic Italian Pizza Stella di Terra can also be enjoyed for THB 1,150.

In Bangkok meanwhile, lovers of Chinese cuisine can head to Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, where the famous Lychee Roasted Peking Duck at Fei Ya can be experienced for the Tier 3 price of THB 1,450, just like the Italian Set Menu at Giorgio’s, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, which includes three sumptuous courses plus a bottle of wine and tea or coffee for two people.

And this is just the start! More hotels and resorts will be rolling out their exclusive offers in the coming weeks, creating a nationwide compendium of culinary promotions and perks. With plenty of affordable options for local residents, dining out in Thailand has never been more rewarding!  

Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy is available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members. Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to join today for free!

For more information about Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy and to book your table in Thailand, please visit http://restaurants.marriottbonvoy.com/th.  
 

 

Published : April 29, 2022

By : THE NATION

