Marriott Bonvoy celebrates the joy of gastronomy in Thailand with two-month food festival

In Bangkok meanwhile, lovers of Chinese cuisine can head to Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, where the famous Lychee Roasted Peking Duck at Fei Ya can be experienced for the Tier 3 price of THB 1,450, just like the Italian Set Menu at Giorgio’s, Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers, which includes three sumptuous courses plus a bottle of wine and tea or coffee for two people.

And this is just the start! More hotels and resorts will be rolling out their exclusive offers in the coming weeks, creating a nationwide compendium of culinary promotions and perks. With plenty of affordable options for local residents, dining out in Thailand has never been more rewarding!

Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy is available exclusively to Marriott Bonvoy members. Not a member yet? CLICK HERE to join today for free!

For more information about Eat Out with Marriott Bonvoy and to book your table in Thailand, please visit http://restaurants.marriottbonvoy.com/th.

