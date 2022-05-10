MedPark Hospital signs agreement with Embassy, Korean Association in Thailand to be a preferred hospital for Korean citizens

MedPark hospital, as a preferred hospital, is committed to work collaboratively to provide the best care for Korean citizens with our best team.

The signing ceremony was jointly witnessed by Dr. Park Sung Hee, Consul General, Dr. Park Min Yung, Consul and Counsellor, Sin Jeong Yoo, Assistant Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea along with Hong Jihee, Vice Chairman of the Korean Association in Thailand.