Sun, May 15, 2022

business

MedPark Hospital signs agreement with Embassy, Korean Association in Thailand to be a preferred hospital for Korean citizens

(PR News) MedPark Hospital Management Team led by Prof. Dr Sin Anuras together with Dr Pongpat Patanavanich on May 6 honorably welcome H.E. Moon Seoung-Hyun, Ambassador of Embassy of the Republic of Korea, and Youngchang Jun, Chairman of The Korean Association in Thailand to the signing ceremony of the Medical Service Agreement between MedPark Hospital, the Embassy and the Association.

MedPark hospital, as a preferred hospital, is committed to work collaboratively to provide the best care for Korean citizens with our best team. 

The signing ceremony was jointly witnessed by Dr. Park Sung Hee, Consul General, Dr. Park Min Yung, Consul and Counsellor, Sin Jeong Yoo, Assistant Consul of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea along with Hong Jihee, Vice Chairman of the Korean Association in Thailand.

