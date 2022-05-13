SHR reported a triple revenue in Q1/2022 and expected the most robust growth with an all-time-high revenue of THB 8.5 billion this year

Mr. Dirk De Cuyper, Chief Executive Officer of S Hotels and Resorts PCL, revealed that “We foresee the increasing demands in the hospitality business, including our properties in the five top leisure destinations, particularly in the UK and Maldives. Moreover, SHR’s strategy in driving the business using digital marketing to create customized platforms for the wider implementation of direct booking has given the company more resilience and adaptability. The property renovation and the creation of value-added features in all identified potential properties to cater to guests' various preferences and lifestyle needs is another key factor that will drive 2022 revenue.”

Performance of CROSSROADS Phase 1 Hotels in Maldives for Q1/2022 continued to recover, accomplished the occupancy rate of 74%, well above the industry average. This was mainly from its outstanding design and composition of the project which are different from other typical resorts in Maldives. CROSSROADS project is the first and only fully integrated leisure lifestyle destination in Maldives that serves variety types of guests. Thanks to the fast recovery in tourism, its unique selling points, and the proactive marketing strategy to attract customers from several regions across the globe, CROSSROADS Phase 1 Hotels are predicted to maintain favorable occupancy rate throughout the year 2022 and able to enhance ADR by the Company’s strategies on product upgrades and high spending customer concentration, for example tourists from Europe, America, and Middle East. Regardless, SHR is confident that once the tourists from Asian countries such as China, Korea and Japan, which used to be one of the key source markets in Maldives, have their borders fully reopen, the performance of CROSSROADS Phase 1 Hotels will grow even stronger and become a dream destination of travelers from all over the world.

The resumption of travel demand in UK and a solid performance are expected to continue starting from April to year end, in accordance with the high travel season. SHR projects the performance to return to the pre-pandemic level of 2019 as the hotels in UK portfolio are regional hotels, located in key leisure and economic destinations which gain more popularity from pent-up domestic travel demand. In addition, SHR intended to enhance the efficiency and return of UK hotels portfolio with the plan to further invest in the potential hotels to increase ADR and improve the profitability from Q3/2022 onwards.

Moreover, with the optimistic view on the recovery of MICE (Meetings, Incentive Travel, Conventions, Exhibitions) business in the UK, Maldives, and Thailand, especially SAii Laguna Phuket, this is another upside to boost up the 2022 performance.

“Amidst the most challenging environment. SHR will continue the long-term growth to continuously improve efficiency and returns of our hotel portfolio. A total budget of Bt. 2,800 million has been set aside for a three-year-plan to enhance its asset rotation strategy for existing properties and the construction of SO/Maldives, which is targeted to launch in 2023. The other earmarked budget is set for the merger and acquisition plan for new properties. We also aim to focus on being a hotel operator, either through a flagship homegrown brand or partnership with leading international brands for business expansion to gear up for accelerated growth and enhance competitiveness.” added Mr. Dirk De Cuyper.

