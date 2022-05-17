Thu, May 26, 2022

business

“Singha Soda” aims to inspire new generation of Thai NFTs in the world market with NFT art contest

"Singha Soda" ventures into the NFT world with the "Singha Soda NFT Art Contest," bringing five creators to spark new ideas in their styles and create the one-and-only art piece with a chance to win 400,000 Baht and visibility in the "Singha Soda" account in 'Opensea' the biggest NFT marketplace in the world.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., revealed that Soda Singha has never stopped driving innovative marketing campaigns in line with the future to excite consumers constantly. "Singha Soda" has moved the market through collaborations with the fashion, music, and art industry, for example, the "Singha Soda Battle of the Year Thailand," which is one of Thailand's biggest hip hop competitions and one of the most long-running campaigns from Singha Soda, the collaboration with Mister Cartoon, a global tattoo artist, in his limited edition label design, and the collaboration with "Dry Clean Only," an international Thai fashion brand, launching a special collection available worldwide, all of each has represented the brand's identity and resonated with its target audiences.

Singha Soda has recently shaken the market once again by going digital with "Singha Soda NFT Art Contest," which invites everyone to relish their creativity and design Singha Soda in their way. The digital art contest will reward up to 400,000 Baht with top NFT artists like Palm Instinct, PUCK, Sahred Toy, Jeff Aphisit, and Jecks bkk, who are looking to inspire contestants. The winner's work will be sold on Singha Soda's Opensea account. The campaign will strengthen the brand's image of excitement and innovation, creating new ways of consumer engagement throughout the ages.
 

"Nowadays, there are a lot of intellectual properties with high value in the world market. You don't have to be the best at drawing, but you need the best idea. We will select the 50 best ideas from Thais to sell in Opensea, which is the world's biggest NFT marketplace. The company will pass on full income from the sale to the artist. This is a new milestone of creativity from Singha Soda which will resonate with the new generation," Mr. Titiporn said.

Create your digital art with the "Singha Soda NFT Art Contest" with refreshing, creative, and unique ideas under the concept "Singha Soda's Style In Your Own," showcasing "Singha Soda's" brand identity in your ways featuring Singha Soda's logo design or bottle in your works creatively. Submit your works now at www.singhasodanftartcontest.com from now until June 15, 2022.
 

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
