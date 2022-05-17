“Singha Soda” aims to inspire new generation of Thai NFTs in the world market with NFT art contest

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., revealed that Soda Singha has never stopped driving innovative marketing campaigns in line with the future to excite consumers constantly. "Singha Soda" has moved the market through collaborations with the fashion, music, and art industry, for example, the "Singha Soda Battle of the Year Thailand," which is one of Thailand's biggest hip hop competitions and one of the most long-running campaigns from Singha Soda, the collaboration with Mister Cartoon, a global tattoo artist, in his limited edition label design, and the collaboration with "Dry Clean Only," an international Thai fashion brand, launching a special collection available worldwide, all of each has represented the brand's identity and resonated with its target audiences.

Singha Soda has recently shaken the market once again by going digital with "Singha Soda NFT Art Contest," which invites everyone to relish their creativity and design Singha Soda in their way. The digital art contest will reward up to 400,000 Baht with top NFT artists like Palm Instinct, PUCK, Sahred Toy, Jeff Aphisit, and Jecks bkk, who are looking to inspire contestants. The winner's work will be sold on Singha Soda's Opensea account. The campaign will strengthen the brand's image of excitement and innovation, creating new ways of consumer engagement throughout the ages.

