Thu, May 26, 2022

business

Roche Thailand invites you to Life Talk “Window to Change”

Everyone was born with a pair of eyes; how can we keep them healthy and maintain our vision for as long as possible?

Have you ever tried covering one eye at a time to detect any visual problems? In case you haven't, join us in doing this basic eye examination during Roche Thailand’s Life Talk Series III "Window to Change" on Saturday May 21, 2022 from 7pm onwards.

Thanapong Somkijrungroj, MD (ophthalmologist) is going to show you some early signs to watch out for. You will have a chance to hear from a neovascular Age-related Macular Degeneration (nAMD) patient about his treatment experience and outcome. nAMD is an eye disease that affects over 21,000 Thai people annually, and its incidence rate keeps rising. Prompt yourselves and your loved ones to consult professional eye doctors before vision loss.

In addition, Roche Thailand, a leader in innovative treatments and biotechnology, has teamed up with Give Vision, a European-based startup that develops wearables for visually impaired people. Not only does the gadget enhance vision quality, but it also monitors eye symptoms remotely and reports such data to doctors in real-time. This collaboration brings about a brighter future for Thais. Whether you are a patient or a caregiver, access to treatment and technology customized for your vision restoration will be localized soon. 

Published : May 17, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
