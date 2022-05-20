CIMB Thai introduces “Maxi Flexi ESG” structured notes, protecting the principle at 100% with minimum ROI 0.25% - 0.75% p.a.

Phudinan Setthanan, the bank’s assistant managing director and head of financial product development, said “It is undeniable that in the past year there has been a high fluctuation in the investment market. This has made products that protect investors’ principle become more popular as they can guarantee a return on investment regardless of market conditions. Maxi Flexi ESG is a new form of investment that automatically adjusts the ratio based on investment principle and utilizes rule-based framework management strategy to access global assets both bonds and shares, relieving investors from having to monitor the index movement all the time.”

“Maxi Flexi ESG structured notes offer additional yield from the increased price of Citi FlexiBeta ESG USD VT5 index, which is available exclusively at CIMB Thai. Furthermore, the weakening of Baht will also create an opportunity to invest in foreign assets in US$ currency and earn extra profits from future currency exchange rate,” he added.

Examples of equity instruments in investment portfolio: ASML Holding (Arabesque’s ESG score 69/100), Visa (63/100), and Walt Disney (55/100).

CIMB Thai is the 8 years running winner of Best Bank for Investment Solutions from The Asset Triple A, as well as other 34 awards.

* Depending on investment format. For more information and investment criteria, contact any branch of CIMB Thai banks or tel. 02-638-8277.

Warning: Structured notes are a high-risk and complicated investment instrument. Please study the conditions, return on investment and risk as well as seek additional counsel before investing.