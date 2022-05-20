CIMB Thai introduces “Maxi Flexi ESG” structured notes, protecting the principle at 100% with minimum ROI 0.25% - 0.75% p.a.

Key features:
Paul Wong Chee Kin, president & chief executive officer of CIMB Thai Bank PCL and Tan Keat Jin, head of consumer banking, said that CIMB Thai is promoting investment in the fields related to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) to ensure investors that their money will be used for the benefits of environment and society under good governance practices. The bank also aims to design products that can protect the full amount of investors’ principle amid the market’s fluctuation to give the investors a total ‘peace of mind’ when investing with the bank.
CIMB Thai’s latest product Maxi Flexi ESG structured notes target high net worth and ultra-high net worth investors, as they are on top of the social pyramid and have high potential to share their wealth to strengthen the society and guide others toward the sustainable development of the country.
Phudinan Setthanan, the bank’s assistant managing director and head of financial product development, said “It is undeniable that in the past year there has been a high fluctuation in the investment market. This has made products that protect investors’ principle become more popular as they can guarantee a return on investment regardless of market conditions. Maxi Flexi ESG is a new form of investment that automatically adjusts the ratio based on investment principle and utilizes rule-based framework management strategy to access global assets both bonds and shares, relieving investors from having to monitor the index movement all the time.”
“Maxi Flexi ESG structured notes offer additional yield from the increased price of Citi FlexiBeta ESG USD VT5 index, which is available exclusively at CIMB Thai. Furthermore, the weakening of Baht will also create an opportunity to invest in foreign assets in US$ currency and earn extra profits from future currency exchange rate,” he added.
Examples of equity instruments in investment portfolio: ASML Holding (Arabesque’s ESG score 69/100), Visa (63/100), and Walt Disney (55/100).
CIMB Thai is the 8 years running winner of Best Bank for Investment Solutions from The Asset Triple A, as well as other 34 awards.
* Depending on investment format. For more information and investment criteria, contact any branch of CIMB Thai banks or tel. 02-638-8277.
Warning: Structured notes are a high-risk and complicated investment instrument. Please study the conditions, return on investment and risk as well as seek additional counsel before investing.
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 20, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022
Published : May 26, 2022