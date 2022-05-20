Thu, May 26, 2022

"Singha Drinking Water" aims high for 2022 with the "Select the right fresh, Select Singha Drinking Water" campaign with "Nadech Kugimiya" as the brand's presenter

"Singha Drinking Water" announces the "Select the right fresh, Select Singha Drinking Water" campaign to strengthen its leadership position in the market regarding consumer trust in the product and manufacturing quality on the world's stage and the overall development attending to consumer's needs. The campaign will feature "Nadech Kugimiya," the brand's presenter, in a 360 campaign communications.

Mr. Titiporn Thammapimookkul, Chief Marketing Officer - Brand of the Boonrawd Trading Co., Ltd., reveals that the company has planned Singha Drinking Water's marketing strategies and initiatives while still focusing on product quality which is the staple of the product. The closed system manufacturing process and the Smart Micro Filter, Singha's proprietary technology, responding to the ever-changing consumer needs and keeping sustainability in mind have all contributed to positive feedback from consumers.

This year, Singha Drinking Water is back with "Nadech Kugimiya," Thailand's leading actor, as the brand's presenter. He will help raise brand awareness and communicate the stories of product quality, the Smart Micro Filter technology, and environmentally-conscious activities, which will be held all year in every region.

Singha Drinking Water has firmly held its market-leading position by bringing world-class characters like Doraemon and collaborating with The Walt Disney (Thailand) Co., Ltd., in bringing Mickey Mouse and Frozen characters onto the labels. The brand has also developed 'Singha Rewards,' a customer relationship management program to provide perks and benefits for their customers.
 

According to a research by Infosearch, a US leading marketing research institute, about top-of-mind drinking water bottle brands during the past ten years, Singha Drinking Water stood firm as the no.1 brand among Thais. Additionally, Singha Drinking Water's brand loyalty has been at no.1 during the past decade. The brand has become the most preferred brand with accolades from multiple awards like the No.1 Brand in Thailand and Thailand's Most Admired Brand. Singha Drinking Water remains the leader of the drinking water market with the most market share today.

Published : May 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

