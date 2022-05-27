Sat, June 04, 2022

Marriott International celebrates pride month with fabulous festival in Bangkok

Hosted at W Bangkok on 3rd June 2022, “Love Out Loud” will be a colorful occasion that underscores the company’s deep commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion

Marriott International is celebrating Pride Month this June with a major event that will bring the joy of equity, diversity and inclusion to guests and local residents in Bangkok!

Running from 1-30 June 2022, Pride Month is a hugely important and symbolic occasion for the LGBTQ+ community. Marked with parades, parties, concerts and workshops all around the world, this annual event celebrates diversity in all its forms, highlights the ongoing fight for equality, and honors the impact of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals throughout history.

To mark Pride Month in Bangkok, Marriott will host “Love Out Loud”, a vibrant full-day festival at W Bangkok on 3rd June 2022 which is open to EVERYONE!

Entertaining, exhilarating and educational, this fabulous fiesta will start with a series of insightful panel discussions on key topics, including the LGBTQ+ landscape in Thailand and equality in the workplace. Hosted and moderated by Oat Montien, a prominent voice in the Thai LGBTQ+ community, and featuring a diverse panel of gay, lesbian and transgender speakers, as well as key figures from campaign groups and the business community, these sessions are sure to provoke conversation and raise awareness.Our invited panels include Bangkok Rainbow, GirlxGirl Thailand, Thai Transgender Alliance (ThaiTGA), TEAK -Trans Empowerment, Pride! At Work, SWING, Koko Kavindhra Tiamsai, Internal Communications, Diversity & Inclusion Senior Specialist, People Team at Foodpanda. Guests will also have the chance to enter a raffle, with the funds raised going to these selected charities. 

Then in the evening, the fun starts with performances by Jai Sira , the famous Thai drag queen, and a live DJ set, before the roof is well and truly raised with the “Love Out Loud” pride party! The entire event will be colorful and creative, with catering by Marriott Bonvoy on Wheels featuring a series of food trolleys with rainbow-themed sweet and savory snacks. 

“We are delighted to kickstart Pride Month in Thailand with this fantastic festival. Championing diversity, equity and inclusion is fundamental to Marriott’s core values, and ‘Love Out Loud’ will give us the opportunity to highlight the hot topics impacting the LGBTQ+ community. And of course it wouldn’t be Pride without a party, so get ready for a fabulous fun-filled evening!” said Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President – Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia & Myanmar, Marriott International.

“Love Out Loud” marks the start of a month-long series of Pride events at Marriott’s hotels in Bangkok, with exciting activities taking place throughout June. Love Out Loud will take place on Friday, 3 June 2022 from 4PM – 11PM at Great Room, W Bangkok. For more information, please visit  https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/love-out-loud-w-bangkok/ 

To learn more about Marriott’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, please visit www.marriott.com/diversity/diversity-and-inclusion.mi
 

