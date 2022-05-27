  Marriott International celebrates pride month with fabulous festival in Bangkok

Marriott International is celebrating Pride Month this June with a major event that will bring the joy of equity, diversity and inclusion to guests and local residents in Bangkok!

Running from 1-30 June 2022, Pride Month is a hugely important and symbolic occasion for the LGBTQ+ community. Marked with parades, parties, concerts and workshops all around the world, this annual event celebrates diversity in all its forms, highlights the ongoing fight for equality, and honors the impact of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender individuals throughout history.

To mark Pride Month in Bangkok, Marriott will host “Love Out Loud”, a vibrant full-day festival at W Bangkok on 3rd June 2022 which is open to EVERYONE!



