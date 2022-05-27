Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer a chance to win free tickets to Manchester United vs Liverpool in Bangkok

Bangkok, May 27, 2022 -- Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer exclusive experiential rewards specially for football fans to join one of the most anticipated and the historical football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022,” on July 12, 2022 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok. Shoppers spending at specified amount in the campaign “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” can win two free tickets to THE MATCH, while ONESIAM SuperApp application also offers free tickets for users.
Mrs Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of global retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and also a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, said “Siam Piwat is reinforcing our ‘The Visionary ICON’ statement. We have constantly engaged our customers with new and premium experiences. Siam Piwat has strategically and consistently offered exciting marketing activities and campaigns, which are first ever in Thailand or world-class happenings as well as experiences. As one of THE MATCH official sponsors, we are proud to present a one-of-a-lifetime experience for football fans with our “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” campaign. A total of 39 top spenders of the campaign will receive two exclusive tickets while ONESIAM SuperApp users can simply using 1 VIZ Coin to win the ticket to this legendary football match along with many other rewards.”
Top spenders at Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, from today until June 30, 2022 with minimum spending of 3 million baht will receive two Exclusive Seat tickets to the MATCH valued 50,000 baht. Siam Paragon Top Spenders are eligible to Liverpool zone seating at a total of 17 prizes (two tickets per prize) while ICONSIAM Top Spenders will join Manchester United zone at a total of 22 prizes (two tickets per prize.)
In addition, ONESIAM SuperApp users can win THE RED SEAT tickets to THE MATCH via ONESIAM SuperApp application, from today until June 12, 2022. Simply by using 1 VIZ coins as 1 chance to win the ticket as well as more rewards worth a total of 580,000 baht. The more VIZ Coins, a better chance to win the ticket! Up to 30 VIZ Coins are accepted per day.
Do not miss out to be a part of the legendary and most-anticipated rivalry match between Manchester United and Liverpool and win a chance to get the tickets from the “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” campaign. For more information, follow www.siamparagon.co.th and www.iconsiam.com and download ONESIAM SuperApp now to win the tickets!
