Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer a chance to win free tickets to Manchester United vs Liverpool in Bangkok

Bangkok, May 27, 2022 -- Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer exclusive experiential rewards specially for football fans to join one of the most anticipated and the historical football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022,” on July 12, 2022 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok. Shoppers spending at specified amount in the campaign “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” can win two free tickets to THE MATCH, while ONESIAM SuperApp application also offers free tickets for users.

Mrs Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of global retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and also a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, said “Siam Piwat is reinforcing our ‘The Visionary ICON’ statement. We have constantly engaged our customers with new and premium experiences. Siam Piwat has strategically and consistently offered exciting marketing activities and campaigns, which are first ever in Thailand or world-class happenings as well as experiences. As one of THE MATCH official sponsors, we are proud to present a one-of-a-lifetime experience for football fans with our “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” campaign. A total of 39 top spenders of the campaign will receive two exclusive tickets while ONESIAM SuperApp users can simply using 1 VIZ Coin to win the ticket to this legendary football match along with many other rewards.”