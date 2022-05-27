Sat, June 04, 2022

business

Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer a chance to win free tickets to Manchester United vs Liverpool in Bangkok

Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM indulge Manchester United and Liverpool football fans -- Win free tickets to “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” now, for Top Spenders and via ONESIAM SuperApp until June 12, 2022.

Bangkok, May 27, 2022 -- Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer exclusive experiential rewards specially for football fans to join one of the most anticipated and the historical football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at “THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022,” on July 12, 2022 at Rajamangala National Stadium, Bangkok. Shoppers spending at specified amount in the campaign “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” can win two free tickets to THE MATCH, while ONESIAM SuperApp application also offers free tickets for users.

Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer a chance to win free tickets to Manchester United vs Liverpool in Bangkok

Mrs Mayuree Chaipromprasith, President – Corporate Affairs and Communications of Siam Piwat Co., Ltd., the leading property and retail developer – the owner and operator of global retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery and also a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, said “Siam Piwat is reinforcing our ‘The Visionary ICON’ statement. We have constantly engaged our customers with new and premium experiences. Siam Piwat has strategically and consistently offered exciting marketing activities and campaigns,  which are first ever in Thailand or world-class happenings as well as experiences. As one of THE MATCH official sponsors, we are proud to present a one-of-a-lifetime experience for football fans with our “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” campaign. A total of 39 top spenders of the campaign will receive two exclusive tickets while ONESIAM SuperApp users can simply using 1 VIZ Coin to win the ticket to this legendary football match along with many other rewards.”

Top spenders at Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM, from today until June 30, 2022 with minimum spending of 3 million baht will receive two Exclusive Seat tickets to the MATCH valued 50,000 baht. Siam Paragon Top Spenders are eligible to Liverpool zone seating at a total of 17 prizes (two tickets per prize) while ICONSIAM Top Spenders will join Manchester United zone at a total of 22 prizes (two tickets per prize.)       

In addition, ONESIAM SuperApp users can win THE RED SEAT tickets to THE MATCH via ONESIAM SuperApp application, from today until June 12, 2022. Simply by using 1 VIZ coins as 1 chance to win the ticket as well as more rewards worth a total of 580,000 baht. The more VIZ Coins, a better chance to win the ticket! Up to 30 VIZ Coins are accepted per day. 

Siam Paragon and ICONSIAM offer a chance to win free tickets to Manchester United vs Liverpool in Bangkok

Do not miss out to be a part of the legendary and most-anticipated rivalry match between Manchester United and Liverpool and win a chance to get the tickets from the “Top Spender for THE MATCH Bangkok Century Cup 2022” campaign. For more information, follow www.siamparagon.co.th and www.iconsiam.com  and download ONESIAM SuperApp now to win the tickets!
 

Thailand to get its first crypto mine next year

Published : Jun 03, 2022

Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

Published : Jun 03, 2022

Bitkub NFT airdrop comes back with “Bitkub Fantastic 4th Airdrop Phenomenon” campaign to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Bitkub

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Most Thai businesses not ready for metaverse: survey

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Top execs seek more government help to cope with inflation

Published : Jun 02, 2022

Published : May 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chiang Mai facing huge shortage of massage workers as shops reopen

Published : Jun 04, 2022

Ronaldo : WE'LL BE BACK WHERE WE BELONG

Published : Jun 04, 2022

UEFA apologise to fans for 'distressing events' at Champions League final

Published : Jun 04, 2022

S. Korea, US, Japan ready to handle contingencies as Pyongyang prepares 7th nuke test

Published : Jun 04, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.