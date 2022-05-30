Principal continues its standpoint against corruption among Thai private sector

Principal Asset Management Co Ltd is committed to providing the best services to customers while operating business under good governance practices to ensure fairness to all stakeholders. In 2016 the company expressed interest in joining the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption, and was granted the membership status in 2018. In April this year, Principal received a certificate for CAC confirming the extension of membership status for two consecutive terms.
