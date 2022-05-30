Sat, June 04, 2022

Principal continues its standpoint against corruption among Thai private sector

Jumphol Saimala, chief executive officer of Principal Asset Management Co Ltd, demonstrated the company’s success in the anti-corruption campaign among private organizations, executives, and employees by continuing the company’s membership under the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC).

Principal Asset Management Co Ltd is committed to providing the best services to customers while operating business under good governance practices to ensure fairness to all stakeholders. In 2016 the company expressed interest in joining the Thai Private Sector Collective Action Against Corruption, and was granted the membership status in 2018. In April this year, Principal received a certificate for CAC confirming the extension of membership status for two consecutive terms.

