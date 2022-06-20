BGRIM announces new senior management line-up to drive growth, new unit created to oversee investment control, innovation and sustainability

The shakeup, endorsed by BGRIM's Board of Directors on June 15, also saw the creation of a new unit that will drive the strategy of pursuing investment, innovation and sustainability.

Nopadej Karnasuta has been entrusted to lead the new unit that was mandated with three main missions as follows:

* Accelerating investment in new businesses by exploring opportunities for cooperation with domestic and international partners including start-ups or new generation investors

* Expediting the development of integrated energy innovations such as Smart Energy, EV, Energy Trading and Smart Grid to deliver the best value and quality for customers in the whole industry and extending to users of the company's new solutions in the future

* Continuing operations towards a sustainable organisation and achieving Net-Zero Emission by 2050 by means of investment and organisational restructuring and transformation

The management reshuffle which took effect on June 16 saw Mr Nopadej being appointed Senior Executive Vice President - Investment, Innovation and Sustainability Division; Siriwong Borvornboonrutai, as Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounting; Cherdchai Yiwlek as Executive Vice President - Business Service and Project Development; and Saroche Arunpairojkul, First Senior Vice President - Customer Relations and Operation Management 1.

