Fri, June 24, 2022

business

QSNCC launches a “Hotel Partnership” program to enhance service and impress global business travelers

The Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) has announced the launch of the “Hotel Partnership” program, which is designed to take service to a new level.

QSNCC, in collaboration with 13 leading hotel partners in Bangkok and tourism provinces, offers special hotel benefits and services to event organizers and participants at the center. As a celebration of the new QSNCC's opening this September, guests can expect a superior experience and the highest level of satisfaction.

The Hotel Partnership program is one of QSNCC’s active customer-focused marketing strategies that aim to provide more than just a venue service. For organizers and participants working with the center, QSNCC and hotel partners offer a great variety of benefits and privileges, including complimentary transportation services between QSNCC and hotels, complimentary MRT or BTS pass, special rate for room and transportation to and from the airport, check-in service at QSNCC, hotel loyalty awards, and early check-in and late check-out privileges.

“The Hotel Partnership program was born out of our intention to answer all dimensions of customer needs from the event area, technology, safety environment, and accommodation,” said Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, CEO of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., the operator of QSNCC. “In the first phase, we have partnered with nine leading Bangkok hotels that can provide over 3,500 rooms and four hotels in tourism provinces which offer some 680 rooms. In addition, we have created special packages to meet the needs of QSNCC customers and offer a superior experience.”
 

This collaboration is supported by leading hotel partners in Bangkok and tourism provinces, including:

  • Nine hotels within a 5-kilometer radius of the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (Satellite Hotel), namely 1) Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen's Park, 2) Hilton Sukhumvit Bangkok, 3) The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, 4) W Bangkok, 5) The Okura Prestige Bangkok, 6) Le Méridien Bangkok, 7) DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sukhumvit Bangkok, 8) Modena by Fraser Bangkok Hotel Residences, and 9) Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn.
  • Four hotels in tourism provinces, namely 1) Sheraton Samui Resort, 2) Meliá Koh Samui, 3) Vana Belle, a Luxury Collection Resort, Koh Samui, and 4) Meliá Chiang Mai.

The Hotel Partnership program will boost service efficiency and customer satisfaction. It will also assist a large number of international visitors who will organize or attend events at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. Since May 1, the Thai government has discontinued the Test & Go scheme, positively impacting the growth of the MICE industry, which has severely hampered by Covid-19. 

To learn more about special offers from Queen Sirikit National Convention Center partner hotels, visit www.qsncc.com.
 

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

