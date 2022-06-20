QSNCC launches a “Hotel Partnership” program to enhance service and impress global business travelers

QSNCC, in collaboration with 13 leading hotel partners in Bangkok and tourism provinces, offers special hotel benefits and services to event organizers and participants at the center. As a celebration of the new QSNCC's opening this September, guests can expect a superior experience and the highest level of satisfaction.

The Hotel Partnership program is one of QSNCC’s active customer-focused marketing strategies that aim to provide more than just a venue service. For organizers and participants working with the center, QSNCC and hotel partners offer a great variety of benefits and privileges, including complimentary transportation services between QSNCC and hotels, complimentary MRT or BTS pass, special rate for room and transportation to and from the airport, check-in service at QSNCC, hotel loyalty awards, and early check-in and late check-out privileges.

“The Hotel Partnership program was born out of our intention to answer all dimensions of customer needs from the event area, technology, safety environment, and accommodation,” said Sakchai Pattarapreechakul, CEO of N.C.C. Management & Development Co., Ltd., the operator of QSNCC. “In the first phase, we have partnered with nine leading Bangkok hotels that can provide over 3,500 rooms and four hotels in tourism provinces which offer some 680 rooms. In addition, we have created special packages to meet the needs of QSNCC customers and offer a superior experience.”

