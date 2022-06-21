Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Here’s how you can save electricity:
- Adjust the air conditioner’s temperature to 26-27 degrees Celsius, and use an electric fan to help disperse the coolness.
- Use only electrical appliances with No-5 labelling, which indicates energy efficiency.
- Turn off the light when leaving the room, and unplug all appliances when finish using.
- Switch to LED lamps which are brighter, more energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly.
