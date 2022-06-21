Fri, June 24, 2022

Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), and Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) invite the public to learn how to save electricity through a short video clip, which can be viewed at facebook pages of the three electrical authorities. Viewers could also win special gifts.

Here’s how you can save electricity:

-     Adjust the air conditioner’s temperature to 26-27 degrees Celsius, and use an electric fan to help disperse the coolness.
-     Use only electrical appliances with No-5 labelling, which indicates energy efficiency.
-     Turn off the light when leaving the room, and unplug all appliances when finish using.
-     Switch to LED lamps which are brighter, more energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly.

 

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailand
