Learn how to save electricity from 3 electrical authorities

Here’s how you can save electricity:

- Adjust the air conditioner’s temperature to 26-27 degrees Celsius, and use an electric fan to help disperse the coolness.

- Use only electrical appliances with No-5 labelling, which indicates energy efficiency.

- Turn off the light when leaving the room, and unplug all appliances when finish using.

- Switch to LED lamps which are brighter, more energy-efficient, and environmentally friendly.