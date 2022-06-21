Two big names fostering collaboration on ‘Net-Zero’ mission for low-carbon fuels towards further step of aviation fueling excellence  

For the above-mentioned reasons, Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), the largest aviation fuelling service provider in Thailand, with close to 40 years of experience and expertise in aircraft refueling and fuel quality inspection, has therefore adjusted its strategies to serve as an organization that always grows in parallel with global sustainability and is fully committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, in order to make the net-zero emissions goal achievable. As a major milestone to demonstrate their commitment to tackling climate issues, BAFS has recently unveiled its mission to transform fossil fuels into sustainable fuels for the entire aviation business. This has led BAFS to a new strategic collaboration with Mitr Phol Group, the world’s third-largest sugar producer and Thailand’s largest manufacturer of sugar and renewable energy derived from sugarcane, a longstanding company that has been a part of Thai people for more than 66 years.





M.L. Nathasit Diskul, President of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services Public Company Limited (BAFS), said the aviation industry is showing strong signs of recovery, where long-term growth of the global aviation industry has been expected to come mainly from the Asia-Pacific region. However, the overall industry still has to confront significant headwind. The main challenge is climate change, which will continue to severely affect how we live in the world. Reducing greenhouse gases can start immediately by adopting sustainable aviation fuel, which is a biofuel that can be mixed with conventional aviation fuel and can be produced from similar raw materials used for ethanol and biodiesel production. This is also considered a key measure supported by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to make the mission of net-zero emissions achievable by 2050.

“As the leading ethanol producer in Asia and the potential of Thai agricultural sector in providing the raw materials, I am confident that our strategic collaboration with Mitr Phol Group will be an important step for the energy and aviation sectors to achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, particularly to drive Thailand to become a hub for sustainable aviation fuel production for the region. We are not only seeking sustainability for the aviation industry and agricultural sector, but we hope to play a pivotal role in uplifting the world to a more sustainable direction for future generations,” added M.L. Nathasit.

The synergy between the two business giants unveils a tremendous effort to achieve net-zero emissions of greenhouse gases. With more than 18 years of success on the road of renewable energy development and biomass power production, Mitr Phol Group is ready to demonstrate its professional expertise in innovation, research, and technology, being able to build on the productivity of the agricultural sector and make it more innovative for other businesses. The company’s sugar business has been expanded into renewable energy (e.g. biomass power, solar energy, and ethanol), fertilizer, wood substitute, and bio-based chemicals and energy businesses. These innovation-based businesses help create economic opportunities and sustainable environmental development. The low-carbon electricity business is also considered another huge success of the company as the production of biomass electricity comes mainly from molasses, and agricultural wastes, backed by sustainable sugarcane plantation management. The starting raw materials have always remained a top priority for Mitr Phol Group’s sustainability principle, particularly since they help optimize both quality and quantity of products as well as add greater value to the bio-jet industry.

With a commitment to saving the environment in line with the government’s policy on using renewable energy, enhancing the development of technology, creating added value for by-products obtained from the agricultural sector, and using or recycling resources efficiently according to the zero-waste guidelines, Mitr Phol Group has established its ethanol business in the name of Mitr Phol Bio Fuel Company Limited to manufacture, process, and develop raw materials obtained from sugarcane to be high-quality ethanol by making use of molasses left over from sugar production and sugarcane juice as raw materials for the production of 99.5-percent pure ethanol. Since 2005, Mitr Phol Group has successfully operated a total of five ethanol production plants across the country, with a total production capacity of 1.5 liters per day or 500 million liters per year, considered one of the largest ethanol producers in the Asia.





Mr. Verajet Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer - Thai Sugar, Energy, and New Business, Mitr Phol Group, unveiled the core objectives of this cooperation, reaffirming that Mitr Phol Group’s ethanol business is ready to be upgraded from the production of sugarcane-based ethanol used in the automotive industry to the development of highly innovative fuel for the large-scale aviation industry, supported by the company’s sustainable ethanol certification plans in line with the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) measures determined by the ICAO. This has been expected to help evolve sustainable development in reducing greenhouse gas emissions conforming to the net-zero emissions goal set by nations around the globe, including Thailand’s Mitr Phol Group, to be achieved in 2050.

This has prompted Mitr Phol Group to collaborate with the public, private, and social sectors to progress with further business development based on the principles of sustainability, while being able to add value to the country’s economy, society, and environment. With BAFS being recognized as the No.1 aircraft refueling service provider in Thailand, possessing a common vision in developing and promoting the use of bio-jet fuel, the specialized expertise of the two business giants has been expected to be an essential tool to make the goal of reducing greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide emissions achievable in reality.

“To achieve the goal of reducing greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions in Thailand, Mitr Phol Bio Fuel and BAFS will conduct a feasibility study on technology, production, marketing, rules, and standards related to bio-jet fuels to drive Thailand towards becoming a strategic hub for sustainable aviation fuel production in Southeast Asia, which will help maximize competitiveness for the country, build a circular economy for the agricultural, energy, and tourism industries, and minimize greenhouse gas emissions for the aviation industry in a more sustainable manner,” concluded Mr. Verajet.





Considered a very significant step in reducing the amount of greenhouse gas emissions, the collaboration between BAFS and Mitr Phol Group also promotes the development and use of clean energy for the aviation industry as well as the enhanced sustainability in operating the businesses serving as another important tool towards the ‘Fly Net Zero’ goal set by the IATA to be achieved by 2050.

