Explore Thailand’s SME opportunities in Smart SME EXPO 2022, July 7-10 at Impact

“Besides showcases from SMEs, the expo will also feature booths from public and private financial institutes who have special loan programs for SMEs and startups,” said Narinthip Wiriyabunditkul, CEO of the event organiser PMG Corporation Ltd. “We expect that there will be over 400 million baht of funds circulating in the event.”

Narinthip added that her company has been organizing the Smart SME EXPO event for eight years straight both on-site and via online channels in the form of a virtual expo. The event attracts both Thai and foreign SME operators, investors, and the general public. This year, the event floor is divided into five zones: Outstanding Businesses, Hot Franchises, Food and Beverage Industry, Financial Institutes and Supporting Agencies, Health and Beauty Businesses, and Innovation and Technology.