Explore Thailand’s SME opportunities in Smart SME EXPO 2022, July 7-10 at Impact

“Besides showcases from SMEs, the expo will also feature booths from public and private financial institutes who have special loan programs for SMEs and startups,” said Narinthip Wiriyabunditkul, CEO of the event organiser PMG Corporation Ltd. “We expect that there will be over 400 million baht of funds circulating in the event.”
Narinthip added that her company has been organizing the Smart SME EXPO event for eight years straight both on-site and via online channels in the form of a virtual expo. The event attracts both Thai and foreign SME operators, investors, and the general public. This year, the event floor is divided into five zones: Outstanding Businesses, Hot Franchises, Food and Beverage Industry, Financial Institutes and Supporting Agencies, Health and Beauty Businesses, and Innovation and Technology.
Government agencies expected to participate in the event include the Department of Industrial Promotion, National Research Council of Thailand, Department of Agriculture Extension, National Telecom Public Company Limited, and Tourism Authority of Thailand, which will showcase business solutions and opportunities for SMEs under the concept of Green World and Metaverse.
Meanwhile, Exim Bank, SME D Bank, Government Savings Bank, Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, and Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will open booths to provide financial solutions and special loans to new and existing entrepreneurs.
Over 200 brands and 40 franchises that will join the event include HANA, M&G Shop, HIP COF, Mr. Tempu, GNN, See U Waffle, Olino Crepe & Tea, Sainom's, Egg All Day, Nigiwai Sushi, Yeong Ju, RinRoll TOKYO, RRABICA EZAN, A Cup Coffee, Wonder Wash, SHIPPOP and BEST Express.
Participants must preregister at https://expo.smartsme.co.th/register/2022/
Visit the virtual event at https://virtual.smartsme.co.th/
For more information, contact 086-314-1482 or Facebook @SMARTSMEEXPO
Published : Jun 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
