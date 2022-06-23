‘SME One ID’ project allows small businesses easy access to govt services

The project aims to reduce overlapping procedures and streamline registration and documentation processes.

“Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha had tasked OSMEP in August 2021 to bring the project to fruition as part of the policy to improve government e-services,” said OSMEP director Weeraphong Malai.

“SME One ID utilises digital technology to develop a platform that entrepreneurs can use to apply for services of various government agencies using a single identification. Thanks to seamless integration between all partner agencies, the platform can greatly reduce overlapping procedures, unnecessary filling of forms, and lower documentation management costs,” Weeraphong pointed out.

“We expect more than 3 million SME operators to benefit from the project,” he said.

In 2021 OSMEP signed a memorandum of understanding with the DGA, which is responsible for technology implementation during phase I of the project, besides eight other firms, which will help facilitate registration for SME operators on the platform.

The eight are CP All, Eke-Chai Distribution System (Tesco Lotus), the Export-Import Bank of Thailand, Bank of China (Thai), Tellscore, TikTok, the Thailand Environment Institute and Bank of Ayudhya.

“In 2022, we expect to bring on board more partners such as Siam Makro, Index Creative Village, the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gentosia, Feyverly, True Corporation, Innotech Laboratory Service and the Government Savings Bank,” Weeraphong said.