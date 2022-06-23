Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

The cooperation covers capacity building for planning, design and management of botanical gardens, setting up mechanisms to support the exchange of expertise, knowledge, tools and plant resources, build genetically diverse ex-situ populations of plants, conservation education and propagation of endangered plants.
Both entities will also join forces to improve education and conservation in two botanical gardens.
The agreement is a non-commercial one based on conservation and capacity building between the two.
Two species of Cuban native trees were planted at Nong Nooch Tropical Garden’s arboretum in Pattaya to celebrate the occasion.
Published : June 23, 2022
By : THE NATION
