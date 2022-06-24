Mon, July 04, 2022

business

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

Bangkok, June 18th, 2022 – 2022 marks Glion Institute of Higher Education 60 years. As part of the Anniversary celebrations, Glion alumni are reuniting around the world in a succession of events.

After the London event at Harvey Nichols in March, today it is in Bangkok, Thailand and in Montreux, Switzerland that the alumni community is commemorating this special occasion. Soon it will be Shanghai and Dubai.

Starting with 15 students from 5 countries, Glion campus in Switzerland first opened its doors in 1962. In 60 years, the institution has built a unique network with highly influential figures of the Hospitality industry and beyond acting as a career success factor for its members.

The support of the community starts right at the beginning during students’ studies. Bachelor and master’s students get personalized support from the institutions Career & Internship service. With 3,480 industry partners and 250 companies recruiting every year from the highly recognized Swiss institution, joining Glion affirms a 98% employability rate.

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

Through a state-of-the art on-line platform, Glion alumni enjoy privileged access to new positions and career opportunities from other members of the community, who choose Glion first when recruiting fresh talent and forging new partnerships.

Overall, Glion is ranked in the top three worldwide for employer reputation since its entry in the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2018.

86% of Glion Alumni become managers in less than 5 years.

48% of Glion Alumni work in other sectors than hospitality, including FMCG, Luxury Goods and Services, Marketing, Events, Banking and Finance. 52% join the traditional Hospitality, Tourism and Food and Beverage sectors.

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

 

About Glion Institute of Higher Education

Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.

Glion is ranked among the world’s top five higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management, and in the top three number for employer reputation since its entry in the ranking in 2018. (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2022).

Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

For more information, visit glion.edu

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

PTT EV stations to start charging motorists next month

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Malaysia lifts 20-year ban on Thai rice flour exports

Published : Jul 03, 2022

MedPark and Modena signed Medical Service Agreement

Published : Jul 03, 2022

France-Thailand Business Forum: Cooperation on Transport & Mobility and BCG, as well as Decarbonisation and Smart City

Published : Jul 02, 2022

Published : June 24, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Ministry tells governors to control cannabis usage in their provinces

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Thailand records 1,995 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Monday

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Krungsri Consumer boosting digital services, lending to expand reach

Published : Jul 04, 2022

Chadchart has lunch with road sweeper, garbage collector in Chatuchak

Published : Jul 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.