Glion Institute of Higher Education Alumni Celebrate Alma Mater 60th Anniversary

After the London event at Harvey Nichols in March, today it is in Bangkok, Thailand and in Montreux, Switzerland that the alumni community is commemorating this special occasion. Soon it will be Shanghai and Dubai.
Starting with 15 students from 5 countries, Glion campus in Switzerland first opened its doors in 1962. In 60 years, the institution has built a unique network with highly influential figures of the Hospitality industry and beyond acting as a career success factor for its members.
The support of the community starts right at the beginning during students’ studies. Bachelor and master’s students get personalized support from the institutions Career & Internship service. With 3,480 industry partners and 250 companies recruiting every year from the highly recognized Swiss institution, joining Glion affirms a 98% employability rate.
Through a state-of-the art on-line platform, Glion alumni enjoy privileged access to new positions and career opportunities from other members of the community, who choose Glion first when recruiting fresh talent and forging new partnerships.
Overall, Glion is ranked in the top three worldwide for employer reputation since its entry in the QS World University Rankings by Subject in 2018.
86% of Glion Alumni become managers in less than 5 years.
48% of Glion Alumni work in other sectors than hospitality, including FMCG, Luxury Goods and Services, Marketing, Events, Banking and Finance. 52% join the traditional Hospitality, Tourism and Food and Beverage sectors.
About Glion Institute of Higher Education
Founded in 1962, Glion Institute of Higher Education is a Swiss institution offering bachelor’s and master’s degrees in hospitality, luxury and finance to an international student body across three campuses in Switzerland and London, UK.
Glion is ranked among the world’s top five higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management, and in the top three number for employer reputation since its entry in the ranking in 2018. (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2022).
Part of Sommet Education, worldwide leader in hospitality education, Glion is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).
For more information, visit glion.edu
Published : June 24, 2022
