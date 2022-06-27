AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

The AIA Healthiest Schools programme is aligned with AIA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and will encourage healthy living habits among students aged five to 16 by promoting healthy eating, active lifestyles, mental wellbeing, as well as health and sustainability in schools. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children today face a host of new threats linked to unhealthy lifestyles and diets, climate change, pollution, injury, violence and inequality. WHO research shows that investing in children’s health, education and wellbeing brings substantial returns for societies.

In February this year, AIA set an ambition to engage a billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030 through the AIA One Billion initiative. The AIA Healthiest Schools programme will contribute to this goal as it engages, inspires and educates communities to lead healthier lifestyles.

Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, “Helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives guides everything that we do. Through the power of education, the AIA Healthiest Schools programme will instil healthy behaviours in young people at an early age and bring lasting change to improve the health and wellness of our next generation.”