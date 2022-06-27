AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

The AIA Healthiest Schools programme is aligned with AIA’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy and will encourage healthy living habits among students aged five to 16 by promoting healthy eating, active lifestyles, mental wellbeing, as well as health and sustainability in schools. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), children today face a host of new threats linked to unhealthy lifestyles and diets, climate change, pollution, injury, violence and inequality. WHO research shows that investing in children’s health, education and wellbeing brings substantial returns for societies.
In February this year, AIA set an ambition to engage a billion people to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives by 2030 through the AIA One Billion initiative. The AIA Healthiest Schools programme will contribute to this goal as it engages, inspires and educates communities to lead healthier lifestyles.
Lee Yuan Siong, AIA Group Chief Executive and President, said, “Helping people live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives guides everything that we do. Through the power of education, the AIA Healthiest Schools programme will instil healthy behaviours in young people at an early age and bring lasting change to improve the health and wellness of our next generation.”
Nikhil Advani, Chief Executive Officer of AIA Thailand, said, “I am delighted that Thailand is one of the four markets participating in the AIA Healthiest Schools programme which was initiated by AIA Group to inspire students to live a healthier lifestyle. Moreover, schools will be able to access resources that will encourage teachers and students to care for their wellbeing, from their nutrition, their physical activity, and their mental health, which will provide a strong foundation for Thai youths to live Healthier, Longer, Better Lives.”
AIA has partnered with education specialist, EVERFI, to design the AIA Healthiest Schools programme. In May this year, EVERFI conducted research amongst 800 teachers across Australia, Hong Kong, Thailand and Vietnam. It found that 89% of teachers agree that there is a need for more resources and education that takes a holistic health approach encompassing physical, mental and environmental wellness. 87% of teachers also indicated that the pandemic has had a negative impact on students’ mental health.
The programme will comprise a competition to motivate participating schools to showcase their impact and success in driving better health outcomes amongst students. The competition will also serve as a platform for schools to build communities that share best practices and spark innovative ideas around promoting health and wellness. Winning schools across the region will be rewarded with world-class equipment, resources and access to expert advice which will address the most pressing challenges identified by individual schools and communities. These prizes will accelerate their health initiatives and instil a strong foundation for sustainable healthy living.
The AIA Healthiest Schools programme will provide teachers with free, engaging curriculum-linked resources that can be easily adapted into existing teaching plans. Developed by educators, these resources will enable teachers to effectively engage their students in efforts to improve the health and wellbeing of the whole school community. AIA is the Global Principal Partner of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, the club along with AIA’s ambassadors across the region will share personal wellbeing advice and practical healthy living content to inspire students and schools into action.
The AIA Healthiest Schools programme will be available in primary and secondary schools during the 2022/2023 academic year in Australia, Hong Kong (primary schools only), Thailand and Vietnam, with the aim to expand its reach across AIA’s other markets in Asia. Find out more details and register by visiting ahs.aia.com.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
