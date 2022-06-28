Siam Piwat welcomes world’s women leaders from over 51 countries, showcasing Thainess through rich cultural heritages and reinforcing ICONSIAM and Siam Paragon as ‘World Destinations’ for tourism

The international forum put Thailand in the limelight as more than 600 participants from over 51 countries attended. It was also an excellent opportunity to showcase Thailand’s readiness and capabilities to host the international-standard forum and reinforcing the country as a ‘World Destination’ for international convention and tourism, following the country’s reopening to welcome tourist from across the globe.
Siam Piwat Co., Ltd, a leading property and retail developer - the owner and operator of global retail destinations Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery and a joint venture partner of ICONSIAM and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok, is honored to co-host and serve as venues to welcome the world’s women leaders attending the Global Summit of Women 2022. ICONSIAM, the global landmark on the bank of Chao Phraya River, and Siam Paragon, a world-class shopping destination, welcomed the delegates with majestic Thainess, rich cultural heritages of each region, to showcase Thailand to the eyes of the world. Warmly welcoming the participants were Ms Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chair of the Thai Host Committee and former Minister of Tourism and Sports, together with Mrs Chadatip Chutrakul, Chief Executive Officer of Siam Piwat and one of the Thai Host Committee.
ICONSIAM welcomed women leaders from around the world in the “PRE-SUMMIT TOUR” showcasing grandeur of Thainess to the world
ICONSIAM, the iconic global landmark on the bank of Chao Phraya River, welcomed the women leaders from across the globe attending the Global Summit of Women 2022 by hosting PRE-SUMMIT TOUR on 22 June 2022 at ICONSIAM. The grand welcome featured Thai four-region cultural performances and the showcase of “ICONIC Multimedia Water Features” at River Park, featuring the longest water performance in Southeast Asia. A splendid combination of light and sound and cutting-edge multimedia technology highlights Thailand’s culture, and identity and reinforced ICONSIAM as a global destination.
In addition, the women leaders visited SookSiam, the town of Thai-style happiness and fun. The venue presented Thai ways of living and rich cultural heritages of the four main geographical regions through foods, arts and handicrafts, set in the captivating local atmospheres of each region. Next stop was ICONCRAFT, on the 4-5 Floor, an inspirational platform and the largest center of Thai craftsmanship by local artisans across the country, promoting Thai artisanal excellence and glorifying creativity and local wisdom that are featured in handicrafts.
The delegates also participated in the Thai fragrances and potpourri sachets fan workshops. Various craft demonstrations were also featured including floral embroidery on silk, Benjarong ware painting, miniatures sculpting, and the making of silver accessories on natural wood using ancient Japanese metalworking mokumegane technique to adorn Samurai swords in the late Meji era. These were magnificent Thainess that ICONSIAM was proud to present to the eyes of the female leaders from around the world.
Siam Paragon presented the grandeur of “Global Summit of Women 2022 Welcome Dinner” with magnificent world-class cultural performance
On the special night of June 23, 2022, Siam Paragon, the world-class shopping destination, hosted “Global Summit of Women 2022 Welcome Dinner” to over 600 participating leading women from more than 51 countries. Themed the magical Thai living, the welcome dinner was to promote the magnificence of Thainess to the eyes of the world.
From Siam Paragon entrance on the G floor to the dinner venue at Royal Paragon Hall on the 5th Floor, Thai identity was showcased through decorations such as sculptures, beautiful images of tourist attractions and Thai cultural performances from regions of Thailand. In addition, the Suanplu Chorus performed to welcome the female leaders and distinguished guests as well as traditional Thai puppets of the Joe Louis Theatre. Featured also were four regions handicraft demonstrations including Bo Sang umbrella from the North, basketry from the Northeast, carving and floral garland from the Central Region, and shadow-puppet from the South. Impressive souvenirs were given to the women leaders like Bo Sang umbrella, woven carp-shaped wind hangings, miniature flower garlands.
At the welcome dinner, the host meticulously prepared Thai foods crafted from premium ingredients and the spectacular performances including the Ramayana Khon performance: the Sattayanaree (Sida Lui Faai) episode, UNESCO has listed Thai khon masked dance as intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Featured also were the traditional cultural performances of four regions themed Welcome to Thailand; Fon Tee dance from the North, Rabam Ton Worachet dance from the Central, Nora dance from the South, Pong Lang dance from the Northeast. Another highlight was the theatrical boxing Tumrub Tubjak, a Thai boxing, set in the fun atmosphere of temple fair – to impress the women leaders and distinguished guests for the whole night.
Published : June 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
