Business franchise event of the year "Smart SME EXPO 2022" expected to generate THB400 million cash flow

The ‘Smart SME EXPO 2022’ event was held with purpose to turn crisis to be the good chance for careers, entrepreneurs, new business set-up and update of business trend for more success. It is a HYBRID EXPO offering the full options both on-site and on-line, organized during July 7-10, 2022 at Hall 7-8 of Impact Muang Thong Thani. The exhibition is expected to drive occupational inspiration for general public and strengthen the SME business sector. Cash flow over 400 million baht and loans from financial institutions not less than 2,000 million baht are expected to be generated in this event.

Mr Sinit Lertkrai, Deputy Minister of Commerce and chairman for Smart SME EXPO 2022, stated "Covid-19 epidemic and the downturn of trading sector are bringing severe effect to the economic situation in Thailand. Organization of finance and business events in this year is a great chance and hope that Thailand economics will get better gradually. It's very appreciative for the organizers presenting altogether the best SME and various corporations in approach to current situation. This year, the Ministry of Commerce, by the Department of Business Development, also proposed the well-trained and smart SME businesses, with objective to bring the challenging opportunity for entrepreneurs and enforce Thailand economic growth and sustainability onwards.”



