Business franchise event of the year "Smart SME EXPO 2022" expected to generate THB400 million cash flow

The ‘Smart SME EXPO 2022’ event was held with purpose to turn crisis to be the good chance for careers, entrepreneurs, new business set-up and update of business trend for more success. It is a HYBRID EXPO offering the full options both on-site and on-line, organized during July 7-10, 2022 at Hall 7-8 of Impact Muang Thong Thani. The exhibition is expected to drive occupational inspiration for general public and strengthen the SME business sector. Cash flow over 400 million baht and loans from financial institutions not less than 2,000 million baht are expected to be generated in this event.
Mr Sinit Lertkrai, Deputy Minister of Commerce and chairman for Smart SME EXPO 2022, stated "Covid-19 epidemic and the downturn of trading sector are bringing severe effect to the economic situation in Thailand. Organization of finance and business events in this year is a great chance and hope that Thailand economics will get better gradually. It's very appreciative for the organizers presenting altogether the best SME and various corporations in approach to current situation. This year, the Ministry of Commerce, by the Department of Business Development, also proposed the well-trained and smart SME businesses, with objective to bring the challenging opportunity for entrepreneurs and enforce Thailand economic growth and sustainability onwards.”
Mr Vichate Tantiwanich, President of PMG Corporation, organizer of Smart SME EXPO 2022, stated "This exhibition is held once a year and this time is the 8th event. This year is also the 20th anniversary of PMG Corporation. With a vision for Thailand SME, the company established the fund 'Chee Chong Ruay' for occupation opportunities, in collaboration with 'Chee Chong Ruay' media channels, successful entrepreneurs and the Right-Livelihood Foundation, sharing partial profit to set-up the fund for occupations for unemployed people, such as single mothers and underprivileged people. The career skills and equipment are provided for them to increase earnings."
In the event 'Smart SME EXPO 2022', you will experience distinguished and impressive 5 business zones: interesting franchise businesses zone, food & beverage zone, financial institutions and sponsors zone, beauty & health zone, and innovation & technology zone. Over 200 booths of the business franchises are presented for the investment options ranging from thousand to million baht. Participating businesses include Mr.Tempu, KangFu Shabu, SomTam Nua Nua, ChaNom Am Tea, Look Chin Yuen Kin Jae Pong, KraPrao KhaoTa, Yumyua by pukeeprick, Sushi Champion, HANA lifestyle franchise, Jae Nui MhooKrob, M&G stationery shop, DUCK GROUP vending machine, SABUY TECH, Dada RuamSaap, 24hrs Coffee, MaeNate KhanomKrok Singapore, Pang Kon Thong, LE MONG Ramen, SWEET SECRET, KAIKAO, etc.
Moreover, 40 franchise businesses under support of the Department of Business Development, Ministry of Commerce, also participated in this EXPO, such as Pang-ai-ya, See U Waffle, Olino Crepe & Tea, Sainom's, Papa pizza, Egg All Day, SriFah bakery, Toro fries, TiewRua yutya noodle, Nigiwai Sushi, HongTeh Pedyang Hiso, Indy noodle, Korean-Japanese food, Big Tokyo crepe, Rosboran Station, Chalawan milk tea, Mhee Puan Nom Pun, Shibachan Pang Twist, Rrabica Ezan coffee, Chob Cha, Wonder Wash, SHIPPOP, BEST Express.
Famous street food vendors are also present, such as Minimelts (Thailand) ice creme, Farang PadThai, Meeyang Gaoloo, YangHom Mai La Saen, Coffman Coffee, Cake Jew, Ka La Luem Phua, Cocoa I Ton, and over 2,000 vending locations in Tesco Lotus Department Store in all regions are the options for you to set-up the business branches.
The low-interest loans from banks are also offered for entrepreneurs and vendors, including loans from the Government Saving Bank (GSB), SME D Bank, EXIM Bank, Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) and Government Housing Bank (GHB). Business can also meet with financial counsellor team from Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation for loan consulting.
"Although Covid-19 situation is still ongoing, business development and life must go on. We hope this event would help promote career opportunities and new business entrepreneurs with over 400 million baht cash flow and not less than 2,000 baht loans,” Mr Vichate concluded.
If you are seeking new franchises, careers and challenging opportunities, do not miss this specular event "Smart SME EXPO 2022" at Hall 7-8, Impact Muang Thong Thani, during July 7-10, 2022.
Register on-line via https://expo.smartsme.co.th/register/2022/ or attend online event via https:// virtual.smartsme.co.th/ For further information, contact 086-314-1482 or Smart SME EXPO social media channels.
Published : July 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022
Published : Jul 13, 2022