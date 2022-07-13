JETTS Fitness makes exercise an easy routine for urban people

Dane Cantwell, Country Managing Director at Jetts 24 Hour Fitness (Thailand), said, “Jetts Fitness is open 24 hours and constantly conducting research studies on customer behaviour. It makes us have an in-depth understanding of gym goers’ needs. Most fitness enthusiasts want to take their fitness experience to the next level. They look for inspiration to exercise to achieve their goals. Some people aim to have better health and better personality but some people want to optimize their cognitive brain functioning and mental wellness.
"There is an international research found that after COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed in many countries, more than half of people in Vietnam (64%), Philippines (61%), and Thailand (56%) want to take better care of themselves so they are engaging more and more with fitness and eating better to live a healthier life. The research revealed that the fitness industry is being triggered by COVID-fatigued consumers who have missed social interaction and motivation from in-person classes. The demand for fitness increases, therefore we must enhance our capabilities and services to meet the needs and expectations of our customers."
Jetts Black on the 3rd floor of The PARQ Rama IV has Performance Cycling which has stationary bicycles to help exercisers decrease stress but still provide an excellent aerobic workout. Performance Cycling is an efficient and effective way to improve personality, optimize cognitive brain functioning. Indoor cycling is an excellent workout option for burning calories quickly to help exercisers reach their fitness or weight loss goals. It can burns calories and body fat while strengthening legs and also can lead to slimmer legs.
Jetts Black is decorated in dramatic black tone with modern interior design, offers 1,600 square meters of exercise space, studio, playground and cafe. The playground was specially designed for all functional trainings such as group classes and high quality functional fitness equipment with world-class services to serve members. We also maintain cleanliness and operate the highlight hygiene at all times.
Those who are not convenient to access to Jetts Black, The PARQ Rama IV, you can access other 38 clubs both within and outside Bangkok at an affordable price and without lock-in contract, open daily from 06:00 a.m. - 00:00 a.m. Jetts 24 Hour Fitness is the first choice of gym goers who looks for goal-centric gym experiences for active lifestyles after having to endure life during the lockdown for a long time. We provide members workouts that are both fun and fit an exercise routine into their daily life.
Published : Jul 15, 2022
Published : July 13, 2022
By : THE NATION
