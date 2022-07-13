JETTS Fitness makes exercise an easy routine for urban people

Dane Cantwell, Country Managing Director at Jetts 24 Hour Fitness (Thailand), said, “Jetts Fitness is open 24 hours and constantly conducting research studies on customer behaviour. It makes us have an in-depth understanding of gym goers’ needs. Most fitness enthusiasts want to take their fitness experience to the next level. They look for inspiration to exercise to achieve their goals. Some people aim to have better health and better personality but some people want to optimize their cognitive brain functioning and mental wellness.

"There is an international research found that after COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed in many countries, more than half of people in Vietnam (64%), Philippines (61%), and Thailand (56%) want to take better care of themselves so they are engaging more and more with fitness and eating better to live a healthier life. The research revealed that the fitness industry is being triggered by COVID-fatigued consumers who have missed social interaction and motivation from in-person classes. The demand for fitness increases, therefore we must enhance our capabilities and services to meet the needs and expectations of our customers."