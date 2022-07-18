BGRIM's Angthong co-gen plants off to a good start, ensuring security of supply to EGAT, industries

“I would like to thank BGRIM for a great partnership. We hope that this will be the beginning of more collaborations to support each other’s businesses and success in the future.”

Meanwhile, Dr Link said BGRIM has been ramping up investment both at home and abroad with a total outlay of 140 billion baht being embarked over the next five years. The investment will go towards developing power stations under the established power supply contracts and new projects under negotiations which include greenfield developments and acquisition assets. This year, BGRIM expects to secure new power sale contracts totalling at least 1,000 MW in capacity, while recording more than 55 MW in deliveries to new industrial clients.





In addition, BGRIM has managed fuel costs by preparing to import liquefied natural gas (LNG) under long-term contracts starting from 2023. An annual LNG supply of 500,000 tonnes will be directed to BGRIM’s 18 co-generation plants to keep energy production costs in check.

BGRIM is constructing new high-efficiency powerhouses to replace five older plants whose supply contracts have ended. These replacement facilities, with a total installed capacity of 700 MW, are set to come on line commercially in the second half of 2022 with a 15% saving in natural gas burn per unit being achieved, thanks to modern technologies.

BGRIM currently has 56 projects in operation, with a total installed capacity of 3,342 MW, and the firm is on course to boost cumulative power sales to 7,200 MW by 2025 and to 10,000 MW by 2030.

