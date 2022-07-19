Fri, July 22, 2022

business

The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia

Chic seafront retreat voted as the region’s top property and the 35th best place to stay in the world in the prestigious Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022

HUA HIN, THAILAND, JULY 2022: The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, is celebrating after it was named as the best resort hotel in Southeast Asia, and one of the finest places to stay anywhere in the world!

The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia

In the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022, which are voted for by the discerning readers of the world’s leading luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, The Standard, Hua Hin achieved an outstanding overall score of 97.38 out of 100. This ranked it as the:

  •     #1 Resort Hotel in Southeast Asia
  •     #7 Resort Hotel in Asia
  •     #35 Hotel or Resort in the World

This is a remarkable achievement for such a new hotel, which only started welcoming the world in December 2021. It is also a wonderful reflection of the resort’s impact on the hospitality scene and how its experience-seeking guests have embraced The Standard, Hua Hin’s high-style, culture-rich concept.
 

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards are among the most prestigious accolades in the industry. The awards reflect the personal views of Travel + Leisure’s readership, a group of more than 30 million sophisticated and savvy global travelers who appreciate extraordinary travel and lifestyle experiences. 

The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia

The awards are divided into multiple categories, including hotels, airlines, cities, islands, cruise ships, safaris and more, each of which are assigned a scored in a number of categories. The Standard, Hua Hin received especially high ratings for its “value”, “rooms & facilities” and “food”. In fact, it was rated as the #1 hotel in the world in terms of value for money.

“We are so proud that The Standard, Hua Hin has been named the number one resort hotel in Southeast Asia in the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022,” commented Amber Asher, CEO of Standard International. This beautiful region is home to some of the world’s most breathtaking properties, so to be ranked as the best – only six months after we opened our doors – is deeply humbling. We are grateful to everyone who voted for us, and of course to our entire team for making this possible by creating such exceptional guest experiences. We look forward to inviting even more travellers, including Travel + Leisure’s esteemed readers, to rediscover Hua Hin in future.”

The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia
 

Nestled directly on the beach, The Standard, Hua Hin brings a cool Miami vibe to Thailand’s tropical shores. With 199 rooms, suites and villas, the mid-century design Lido pool and bar, a beachfront Thai izakaya restaurant, a juice café and beachside Surf Club, this chic seafront retreat is a haven for curious global explorers. The resort has also elevated the social scene in Hua Hin with a series of cultural “Happenings”, from wellness weekends and artistic escapes to pool parties, live concerts and more. 

The Standard hotels are present in the planet’s most desirable destinations, from Miami Beach to the Maldives, London to New York, Hua Hin, Ibiza and, as of July 29th, Bangkok, with the opening of its Asia flagship, The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. 

The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia

Connect with the hotel via:
Facebook: The Standard Hua Hin
Instagram/Line: @thestandardhuahin
Web: www.standardhotels.com/hua-hin
 

TeamViewer expands its footprint in Thailand with local business partners to help Thai organizations accelerating digital transformation

Published : Jul 22, 2022

“Banpu NEXT” partners “Cherdchai” and “Durapower”  in big project to set up lithium-Ion battery plant in Thailand To vie for shares of EV market across Asia-Pacific in the near future

Published : Jul 22, 2022

B. Braun launches Technical Service Center to provide medical equipment repair and maintenance services to support Thailand public health system

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Minor Food pilots ‘Green Delivery’ service in Bangkok with Pizza Co 1112

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Weakening dollar, selling off of gold may help baht maintain strength

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Published : July 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Thirty of Thailand’s most beautiful women transformed into NFTs

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Missing Nigerian tourist diagnosed with monkeypox faces prosecution

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Thailand says 40-year-old vaccine safe to use against monkeypox

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Bitkub delays by 2 weeks suspension of service for maintenance

Published : Jul 22, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.