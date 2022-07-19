The Standard, Hua Hin named as #1 resort hotel In Southeast Asia

HUA HIN, THAILAND, JULY 2022: The Standard, Hua Hin, the stylish Thai resort where chic beach vibes meet mid-century style, is celebrating after it was named as the best resort hotel in Southeast Asia, and one of the finest places to stay anywhere in the world!

In the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022, which are voted for by the discerning readers of the world’s leading luxury travel and lifestyle magazine, The Standard, Hua Hin achieved an outstanding overall score of 97.38 out of 100. This ranked it as the:

#1 Resort Hotel in Southeast Asia

#7 Resort Hotel in Asia

#35 Hotel or Resort in the World

This is a remarkable achievement for such a new hotel, which only started welcoming the world in December 2021. It is also a wonderful reflection of the resort’s impact on the hospitality scene and how its experience-seeking guests have embraced The Standard, Hua Hin’s high-style, culture-rich concept.

