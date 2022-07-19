GULF named ‘Best CEO’ at IAA Awards 2021

Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health presided over the award ceremony, held at the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

The event aims to award outstanding CEO, CFO and IR across 8 industries with 24 accolades presented in total. The executives awarded with ‘Best CEO’ were shortlisted from nominations and ratings of analysts and fund managers by considering best-in-class organizational management, expertise in their industry, good corporate governance, participation in analysts’ event together with ability to provide clear relevant insights, and in-depth information, as well as other qualifications that drive the company to sustainable business growth, which will contribute to the expansion of the Thai capital market and the Thai economy going forward.