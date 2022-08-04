Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

This August, Swarovski brings on its fabulous new store concept to Thailand with the launch of Thailand’s premier New Retail Landscape at Siam Paragon, 1st floor.

For over a year, Swarovski has been on a spellbinding journey with the reimagining of the brand and retail stores. Commencing with the rollout of 27 Instant Wonder stores around the globe, the magical transformation has culminated in the opening of the first fabulous new stores in key corners of the world in 2021, with more to follow in 2022.

“Our New Retail Landscape is an incredible ode to creativity, and the result of Swarovski’s strong new vision, a realm where science and magic meet. Playful, aware, and always boldly chic our aim is to reflect desires and dreams in the physical space of our stores and to underline our new age of crystal living,” says Giovanna Engelbert, Creative Director at Swarovski.