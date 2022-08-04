Tue, August 16, 2022

business

Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

  • Home
  • »
  • business
  • »
  • Swarovski unveils its captivating N...

The very first new store concept in Southeast Asia and India

This August, Swarovski brings on its fabulous new store concept to Thailand with the launch of Thailand’s premier New Retail Landscape at Siam Paragon, 1st floor. 

For over a year, Swarovski has been on a spellbinding journey with the reimagining of the brand and retail stores. Commencing with the rollout of 27 Instant Wonder stores around the globe, the magical transformation has culminated in the opening of the first fabulous new stores in key corners of the world in 2021, with more to follow in 2022.

“Our New Retail Landscape is an incredible ode to creativity, and the result of Swarovski’s strong new vision, a realm where science and magic meet. Playful, aware, and always boldly chic our aim is to reflect desires and dreams in the physical space of our stores and to underline our new age of crystal living,” says Giovanna Engelbert, Creative Director at Swarovski. 

Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

Welcome to a New Retail Landscape

Designed to ignite imaginations, each entrancing store pays homage to the shimmering beauty of crystal, reflecting the uniquely captivating charm of the city itself. Mesmerizing metallic finishes and fluted glass combine with chrome and silk touches throughout. 

For Thailand, Swarovski has opened a 107.9-square-meter New Retail Landscape in Siam Paragon, located in the heart of the shopping district in Bangkok. The store design immerses customers in the brand’s new visual identity with a sensorial retail space decorated in cool blues. Octagonal product displays, metallic sculptures, and luxurious textures come together to inspire a journey of exploration and self-expression. Swarovski’s New Retail Landscape in Bangkok opened on August 1.

Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

To reflect the brand’s new visual identity, overseen by the beloved Swarovski Swan, guests will be welcomed into a sensorial retail space to discover an array of tempting and tantalizing crystal treasures.

Encouraging exploration and self-expression, different areas in the stores are color-blocked in Swarovski’s signature new brand hues. With myriad octagons adorning the walls in a breathtaking display of product and pattern, the entire concept is a tribute to the wonder of crystal itself.

Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

For the final flourish, packages wrapped up with signature gross-grain silks and velvets add to the entire spellbinding experience.

An absolute feast for the senses, our sumptuous New Retail Landscapes beckon you in, promising a world filled with magic and special moments.

Swarovski unveils its captivating New Retail Landscape in Thailand

Baht opens stronger but may swing due to concerns over China

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Honda Motorcycle aims for 10% growth, targets sales of 1.359 million units in 2022

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Krungsri reaffirms its continuous assistance to all groups of customers

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Campaign against True-Dtac merger gains steam

Published : Aug 15, 2022

KBank offers free solar rooftop installation for 500,000 households

Published : Aug 15, 2022

Published : August 04, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Jürgen Klopp on Nunez red card and draw with Palace

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Chadchart eyes updating rules for Bangkok nightspots to avoid tragedy

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.