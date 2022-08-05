Tue, August 16, 2022

business

MedPark Hospital reaffirms commitment to environmental sustainability with LEED Gold Certification

Prof. Dr Sin Anuras, Dr Pongpat Patanavanich together with MedPark Hospital Management Team welcomed Rohith Ravula, Associate Director – Market Development of Green Business Certification Inc. (GBIC) to officially deliver LEED Gold Certification on Thursday

LEED is the most widely used green building rating system worldwide.

LEED certification, managed by U.S. Green Building Council, is an internationally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement of a commitment to creating healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings.

To date, MedPark Hospital is the only hospital in Thailand to receive LEED Gold Certification version 4, the latest version, with the highest average score of 65.

MedPark Hospital is a collective endeavour of highly experienced multispecialty doctors in diversified medical fields with the vision to become the medical destination in ASEAN for high acuity patients and patients with complex diseases. 

MedPark’s building design and construction are to responsibly and sustainably co-exist with its neighbours and the earth. Most importantly, many environmentally friendly decisions made contribute to helping patients reduce stress levels and improve healthcare outcomes.

Published : August 05, 2022

Nation Thailnad
