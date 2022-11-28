Thai capital market and its role in development

CMDF and McKinsey & Company (Thailand) Co. Ltd., a global management consulting firm has introduced a white paper report on “Improving Thailand’s Capital Market Competitiveness and Efficiency”.

They studied the opportunities and limitations of the Thai capital market structure in terms of competitiveness and efficiency to cope with changing trends and challenges in the areas of technology, economy, society and environment, both nationally and globally.

CMDF is a unit under the Securities and Exchange Act B.E. 2535, aimed at promoting the development of the capital market, organizations, and infrastructure.

The Thai capital market is also a source of long-term funding that promotes economic development and innovation, in addition to being a source of knowledge in savings and investment.

The Thai capital market benefits the country in many ways, whether it is helping people who are transitioning into an ageing society to have savings for retirement or creating an environment that is conducive to startups and small and medium businesses (SMEs).